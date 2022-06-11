ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeBron James' Viral Tweet About Steph Curry During Game 4

By Ben Stinar
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fMHvc_0g7TlgD300

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James sent out a tweet that went viral about Steph Curry during Game 4 of the NBA Finals. The Boston Celtics are hosting the Golden State Warriors on Friday night at the TD Garden.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James sent out a tweet about Steph Curry on Friday night during Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics.

James' tweet: "Chef is INSANE!!! 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂"

Curry had been on the injury report due to a foot injury he sustained in Game 3, but he started and has looked phenomenal in Game 4.

The Warriors are in a 2-1 hole, so they will need to win on Friday night in order to avoid a 3-1 deficit.

Game 5 will be back at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California, on Monday night.

As for the Lakers, they were the 11th seed in the Western Conference, so they missed the NBA Playoffs and the play-in tournament.

Comments / 0

