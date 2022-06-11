ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steph Curry's Miraculous Shot During Game 4 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar
 3 days ago

Steph Curry hit an incredible shot during Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Golden State Warriors are in Boston taking on the Celtics for Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night, and during the game Steph Curry hit a miraculous shot.

In fact, Curry was probably fouled on the made three-pointer, but no whistle was called.

After he drilled the shot he was irate, because Jayson Tatum had knocked him over.

The Warriors are down 2-1 in the series, so they need a win to tie up the series and avoid falling into a 3-1 hole.

Game 5 of the series will be back in San Francisco, California, at the Chase Center on Monday evening.

Comments / 2

