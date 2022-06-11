ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knicks Star Sends Out Tweet About Steph Curry

By Ben Stinar
 3 days ago

New York Knicks star Immanuel Quickley sent out a tweet about Steph Curry during Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics.

Quickley's tweet: "Steph Amazing bruh…"

Curry has had an absolutely phenomenal game as the Warriors have their backs against the wall down 2-1 in the series.

Game 5 will be back at the Chase Center in California on Monday night, and the Warriors will either be tied up at 2-2, or they will be in a 3-1 hole.

This is the sixth time in the last eight years that Curry and the Warriors have been to the Finals.

They have also won three NBA Championships during that span.

