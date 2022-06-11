Dwyane Wade's Viral Tweet About Steph Curry
Former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade sent out a tweet about Steph Curry during Game 4 of the NBA Finals. The Golden State Warriors won the game to tie up the series at 2-2.
The Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics by a score of 107-97 to tie up the series at 2-2.
Steph Curry was brilliant scoring 43 points and grabbing ten rebounds.
During the game, NBA legend Dwyane Wade sent out a tweet about Curry.
Wade's tweet: "Everyone keeps talking about what Steph ain’t. Let’s talk about what he is. A BAD MFer!"
The Warriors had been down 2-1, so if they had lost they would have been in the dreaded 3-1 hole.
Thanks to Curry's phenomenal night, they are now headed back home for Game 5 of the series on Monday night with all of the momentum back on their side.
This is the sixth time in the last eight years that they have been to the Finals.
