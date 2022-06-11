ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abingdon, VA

Abingdon, John Battle to play for state championships Saturday

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbingdon, John Battle to play for state championships Saturday. Abingdon, John Battle to play for state championships …. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announces Women’s Veterans …. Traffic Alert: Construction continues on I-81 in …. Sen. Tim...

Forum held on Washington Co. Schools improvements

Church Hill cemetery ordered to pay over $1,400 for …. TVA asks customers to reduce power usage amid heat …. Mixed-use development plans halted in Boones Creek. Ford’s all-elecric F-150 available to test drive …. Construction begins at Niswonger Children’s Hospital, …. Have you seen this pig? Carter...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Lawsuit: MLB's Orioles could move to Tennessee

The Baltimore Orioles could be headed to Tennessee, according to a lawsuit filed in Baltimore County by one of two sons of team owner Peter Angelos. Louis Angelos, the younger of the two sons, sued his brother, John Angelos, and his mother (Georgia) over control of the team, the Baltimore Banner reported. According to Louis Angelos, John Angelos has taken control of the team even though their father intended for them to share power once he stepped back from management due to health issues.
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

Old Dominion Rocks Southern Maryland W/Photos

SOLOMONS, Md. – The Grammy-nominated band, Old Dominion, took the outdoor concert stage on Friday, June 10th, at a packed venue on a beautiful Southern Maryland evening. They kicked off this summer’s Waterside Music Series at Calvert Marine Museum in Solomons, Maryland. SOMD’s favorite local band, The Robbie...
SOLOMONS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Hogan To Make Good On Crab Feast Wager Over 2022 Women’s NCAA Tournament

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Delaware Gov. John Carney will head to Delaware on Sunday to honor a crab cake wager they made over the outcome of the first round of the 2022 Women’s NCAA Tournament, according to his staff. Hogan and Carney will dine on Delaware crab cakes around 12:30 p.m., staff said. The governors made the wager in March, right before the Maryland Terrapins squared off against the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens at the Xfinity Center in College Park on March 18. The Terrapins won the tournament 102 to 81. “I want to thank Governor Carney for agreeing to this friendly wager, and I look forward to trying some inferior Delaware crab cakes after the big win,” Hogan had said in March.
BALTIMORE, MD
wjhl.com

Mixed-use development plans halted in Boones Creek

Mixed-use development plans halted in Boones Creek. Church Hill cemetery ordered to pay over $1,400 for …. TVA asks customers to reduce power usage amid heat …. Ford’s all-elecric F-150 available to test drive …. Construction begins at Niswonger Children’s Hospital, …. Have you seen this pig? Carter...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

Sullivan Co. VFD: Crews battle blaze inside of home

Sullivan Co. VFD: Crews battle blaze inside of home. Megan Boswell appears in court for trial reset hearing. Making Murals panel to gather public officials and …. Guests enjoy Brews and Tunes at Jonesborough storytelling …. Local boaters adjust to high fuel prices. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announces Women’s Veterans...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
tncontentexchange.com

Special Olympics Torch Run in Cecil County set for Monday

CECIL COUNTY — About 40 runners, joggers and walkers are scheduled to make the 10-mile, westward trek from Elkton to North East on Monday during the annual Cecil County Law Enforcement Special Olympics Torch Run, according to Maryland State Police Cpl. Michael Cox, one of the event planners. The...
CECIL COUNTY, MD
Person
Tim Kaine
Eye On Annapolis

Safest Neighborhoods In Annapolis

Crime is not the only threat to urban safety. Well-being of residents is ensured by, among other things, hygiene, noise, traffic control, and many other factors. In this regard, Annapolis, Maryland, is relatively safe. The Capital has a well-deserved reputation for protecting the environment and promoting human diversity. However, Annapolis, like all other cities, has yet to perfect its security measures. Annapolis ranks in the 20th percentile for crime safety. It means that roughly 80% of all cities in the United States are safer, while 20% are more dangerous.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
worldnationnews.com

Orioles ‘Never Leave’ Baltimore, Says President and CEO

Amid a lawsuit between members of the Angelos family, Orioles president and CEO John Angelos issued a statement Monday morning reassuring the club would “never leave” Baltimore. John’s brother Louis Angelos filed suit against his brother on Thursday, alleging he was trying to take control of the team...
BALTIMORE, MD
travellens.co

20 Best Things to Do in Annapolis, MD

The Sailing Capital of America, Annapolis has quite a lot of history attached to its name. Being home to several structures that have earned a page or two in history books, Annapolis attracts a lot of tourists every year. History buffs love this location, as there is no shortage of...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
wjhl.com

Norton police chief James Lane awarded $10,000 Injured First Responder grant

Norton police chief James Lane awarded $10,000 Injured First Responder grant. Norton police chief James Lane awarded $10,000 Injured …. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announces Women’s Veterans …. Traffic Alert: Construction continues on I-81 in …. Sen. Tim Kaine releases statement on bipartisan proposal …. Muddy Creek Raceway hosts...
NORTON, VA
#Police#Big Dig#Tbi#Cte#Ridge Runners#Sullivan Co#Vfd
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Man Pleads Guilty In Killing Of Federal Witness, Others, DOJ Officials Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man has plead guilty to participating in the murder of a federal witness and two others inside a barn in Mercersburg, Pennsylvania, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. Jerell Adgebesan, 34, pleaded guilty on Monday to participating in the killing of Wendy Chaney, 39, of Hagerstown, Maryland, Brandon Cole, 47, of Fayetteville, Pennsylvania, and Phillip Jackson, 36, Mercersburg, Pennsylvania, on June 25, 2016, federal officials said.  Chaney, Cole, and Jackson were shot in a barn on Jackson’s property, according to authorities.  Chaney was cooperating with state and federal drug investigators at the time...
BALTIMORE, MD
PhillyBite

Top 10 Best Restaurants in Annapolis MD

MARYLAND - For a great meal in Annapolis, you should check out the many wonderful seafood restaurants in the city. You can eat at O'Learys Seafood Restaurant or Osteria 177. For the best lobster rolls, head to Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls. Listed below are the top five restaurants in Annapolis, Maryland. Check out their reviews to see if they deserve their good reputations.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Deputy Dies After Being Shot In The Line Of Duty

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Wicomico County sheriff’s deputy is dead and a suspect is in custody following a Sunday night shooting in Pittsville, authorities said. Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis announced the line-of-duty death of Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard in a Facebook post on Monday morning, saying deputies are “mourning the loss of an incredible human being.” The shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. Sunday while Hilliard was trying to take a fugitive into custody who was wanted on felony warrants in multiple jurisdictions, authorities said. A chase ensued after Hilliard saw the suspect leaving an apartment complex and at some point...
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
Sports
CBS Baltimore

Redesigned Druid Hill Park Pool Officially Open For Summer Season

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Swimmers dived into their summer activities at one of the most popular park pools in the city, which reopened on Saturday following a major overhaul. Druid Hill Park pool is officially open for the swim season. The historic pool was originally built in 1954. The renovated pool was reopened to the public with a new design. “It looks really good. We’re excited,” parent Alana Davis said. City leaders say the new resort-like aquatic center will set the standard for the future of Baltimore city’s aquatic facilities. “Our vision for the city of Baltimore is for high-quality recreation opportunities across our neighborhoods for...
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Rosedale man claims winning $25,000 Pick 5 ticket

ROSEDALE, MD—He’s a loyal Pick 4 player, the Rosedale man said, and even a $25,000 win on a free Pick 5 ticket won’t change that. “I play the same numbers every day and I don’t switch it up,” said the Baltimore County resident. He is, nonetheless, happy to have won the $25,000 prize on a Lottery Try Pick 5 promotional … Continue reading "Rosedale man claims winning $25,000 Pick 5 ticket" The post Rosedale man claims winning $25,000 Pick 5 ticket appeared first on Nottingham MD.
ROSEDALE, MD
WTOP

Baltimore County schools superintendent defends record

BALTIMORE — Baltimore County Schools Superintendent Darryl Williams is defending his record after five members of the County Council called for a search to replace him. The Baltimore Sun reports that Williams sent a letter to the council Saturday covering how he has handled a variety of issues, including school safety, a bus driver shortage and staff morale.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

