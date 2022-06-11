Abingdon, John Battle to play for state championships Saturday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man has plead guilty to participating in the murder of a federal witness and two others inside a barn in Mercersburg, Pennsylvania, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.
Jerell Adgebesan, 34, pleaded guilty on Monday to participating in the killing of Wendy Chaney, 39, of Hagerstown, Maryland, Brandon Cole, 47, of Fayetteville, Pennsylvania, and Phillip Jackson, 36, Mercersburg, Pennsylvania, on June 25, 2016, federal officials said.
Chaney, Cole, and Jackson were shot in a barn on Jackson’s property, according to authorities.
Chaney was cooperating with state and federal drug investigators at the time...
