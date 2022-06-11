Abingdon, John Battle to play for state championships Saturday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Delaware Gov. John Carney will head to Delaware on Sunday to honor a crab cake wager they made over the outcome of the first round of the 2022 Women’s NCAA Tournament, according to his staff. Hogan and Carney will dine on Delaware crab cakes around 12:30 p.m., staff said. The governors made the wager in March, right before the Maryland Terrapins squared off against the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens at the Xfinity Center in College Park on March 18. The Terrapins won the tournament 102 to 81. “I want to thank Governor Carney for agreeing to this friendly wager, and I look forward to trying some inferior Delaware crab cakes after the big win,” Hogan had said in March.

