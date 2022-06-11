ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montevideo, MN

Flood Warning issued June 10 at 10:27PM CDT until June 18 at 7:00AM CDT by NWS

willmarradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article..The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota... Minnesota...

www.willmarradio.com

willmarradio.com

Renville County parks reopen as river levels go down

(Olivia MN-) The following Renville County Park gates have been opened to vehicle traffic:. The gates at Anderson Lake and Mack Lake will remain closed until further notice due to flooding. For more information on Renville County Parks, visit the parks page at www.renvillecountymn.com, call (320) 523-3747 or like “Renville...
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
1520 The Ticket

Thunderstorms Producing Flash Flooding in Southern Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Heavy rains today prompted the National Weather Service to issue Flash Flood Warnings for an area west of Rochester. The warnings will be in effect until 11:30 AM across northern Steele County and sections of Waseca County due to street flooding and plugging along small creeks and streams. The warning includes the cities of Owatonna and Waseca.
ROCHESTER, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Clean-up of Maple Lake is set to begin Tuesday, June 14 following EF-2 tornado

(Forada, MN)--The clean-up of Maple Lake is set to begin Tuesday, June 14 at 8 a.m. following the May 30th tornado that hit Forada and Hudson Township. Below are the latest details from the Douglas County Land & Resource Management Office. If you could share this with your readers and cover the event, that would be great.
MAPLE LAKE, MN
City
Montevideo, MN
valleynewslive.com

Northern Minnesota cleaning up from intense storms

MIDDLE RIVER, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Hail and heavy wind did some serious damage in the Northern Valley. People in Middle River, MN are cleaning up after getting hit hard on Sunday, June 12 in Marshall County. Power poles were damaged and some spots saw hail 1.25 inches in...
MIDDLE RIVER, MN
businessnorth.com

Northern Minnesota still battling high water

Northern Minnesota continues to deal with flood waters. Rainy Lake passed its record high-water mark, and the the Rainy River Basin in both Minnesota and Ontario is experiencing flooding. "This is a historic flood that has already exceeded the records set in the 2014 flooding, and could break all-time records for lake levels on Namakan/Kabetogama Lake and Rainy Lake," the National Weather Service reports. "It will take a long time for these levels to decrease once they peak (crest), and those experiencing flooding should be prepared for weeks of high water levels through June." This has affected access to some areas in the boundary waters and visitors should make contact before arriving. Meanwhile, the Rainy Lake Gazette posted information for outside volunteers who want to help, including a heads up to bring protective wear such as rubber boots, hip boots and/or chest waders, along with sunscreen and bug spray. "The Koochiching County Emergency Operations Center is anticipating additional severe weather before flood conditions peak," the Gazette staff reports.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Next Weather: Dangerous Heat Moves Into Minnesota Tuesday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Tuesday will be a Next Weather Alert day due to dangerous heat. The high, forecasted for 97 in the metro, may break a record for the daily high temp, which was set at 98 in 1987. The heat index will rise into the triple digits. An excessive heat warning has been issued for the Twin Cities, while much of southern Minnesota is under an excessive heat watch. (credit: CBS) Tuesday’s extreme heat is a one-and-done situation, with a cold front moving through later in the evening and into Wednesday. That will bring in cooler and much less humid air. The front will also trigger storms that could be severe in southeastern Minnesota. Wednesday through Friday will be much more comfortable, with low humidity and temps in the 80s. It will be windy Thursday. High wind and low humidity are concerning if fires would start. We’ll warm again Saturday, when we could hit the 90s again. And humidity will ramp up again by Sunday. Expect several hot and humid days with highs in the 90s into next week.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Northern Minnesota Lake Resorts Encourage Visitors As They Recover From Historic Flooding

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In northern Minnesota, some of the flood waters are coming down after reaching some of the highest levels in decades. Kabetogama Lake, in the Rainy River Basin, started flooding in early May and finally crested the first week in June. The National Weather Service forecasts that water levels will drop 9-12 inches between now and June 17. While this is promising for resort owners, they have a lot of recovery work to do still. “Once the water is down, you still have to deal with all of the damage and repairs, and for a lot of them the sewers and...
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

MnDot advisory group meets Monday to look for safety solution at Highways 9 and 23

(New London MN-) A newly-formed advisory group meets today to look at safety improvements at a dangerous intersection in New London. The purpose of the meeting is to start the process of discussing long-term safety options at the intersection of Highways 9 and 23. MnDot was going to begin construction of a j-turn-type intersection this summer but decided to go back to the drawing board after members of the public complained that it wasn't good enough. An advisory group of local government officials, businesses and residents was put together by Pamela Whitmore of Whitmore Resolution Group to analyze potential safety solutions, consider public feedback, and make a recommendation to MnDOT on a safety solution that can be implemented in the next five years which will allow for future growth, minimize impacts on adjacent properties and assure the flow of commerce on Highway 23.
willmarradio.com

Vehicle rolls into Lake Louise

(Alexandria, MN) -- Two people are expected to be okay after their car crashed into Lake Louise near Alexandria. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reports the vehicle left County Road 22 Friday afternoon and rolled into the water. A witness said the vehicle was upside down in the lake and the two occupants were able to get out and were assisted up an embankment to shore. The driver and passenger were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
mprnews.org

Rising Rainy Lake threatens environmentalist Ernest Oberholtzer's historic retreat

For more than a month hundreds of homeowners have frantically built sandbag walls around their homes on Rainy Lake to try to hold off record-setting floodwaters. But sandbags are of no use on Mallard Island, a tiny sliver of granite about two miles from the mainland at Rainy's eastern end, near the town of International Falls. Some of the buildings there are now submerged in several feet of water, including one known as Cedar Bark House.
INTERNATIONAL FALLS, MN
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
mprnews.org

Project underway to build islands in Pig’s Eye Lake in St. Paul

Work will start soon to build six islands in Pig’s Eye Lake southeast of downtown St. Paul, using sand and sediment dredged from the Mississippi River navigation channel. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Ramsey County are working jointly on the project, and awarded a $14.7 million contract last year to LS Marine of Inver Grove Heights.
SAINT PAUL, MN
kfgo.com

Vehicle collides with moose in St. Louis County

DULUTH, Minn. (KFGO) – A vehicle in St. Louis County, Minnesota, collided with a moose while traveling north on Highway 53 near Three Lakes Road just before midnight last night. The moose ended up going through the windshield of the car. The driver, 40-year-old Arthur Peterson of Eveleth, MN,...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Minnesota facing potential development of prolonged heat wave

More sun today and much of tomorrow though there will be a few more clouds Friday and an isolated shower. The chance of showers (& some nominal thunder) increases Saturday morning. Next week looks HOT overall with thunder chances Monday & Wednesday, otherwise we’re CAPPED (too warm aloft) for storms….
KNOX News Radio

Accident near MN lake injures two from Thompson

Authorities say two people from Thompson (ND) sustained minor injuries when their vehicle left a road northwest of Alexandria (MN) and went into a lake. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says it happened shortly before 2 PM today (Fri). A 9-1-1 caller said the vehicle left County Road 22...
THOMPSON, ND

Community Policy