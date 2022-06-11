Flood Warning issued June 10 at 10:27PM CDT until June 18 at 7:00AM CDT by NWS

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Tuesday will be a Next Weather Alert day due to dangerous heat. The high, forecasted for 97 in the metro, may break a record for the daily high temp, which was set at 98 in 1987. The heat index will rise into the triple digits. An excessive heat warning has been issued for the Twin Cities, while much of southern Minnesota is under an excessive heat watch. (credit: CBS) Tuesday’s extreme heat is a one-and-done situation, with a cold front moving through later in the evening and into Wednesday. That will bring in cooler and much less humid air. The front will also trigger storms that could be severe in southeastern Minnesota. Wednesday through Friday will be much more comfortable, with low humidity and temps in the 80s. It will be windy Thursday. High wind and low humidity are concerning if fires would start. We’ll warm again Saturday, when we could hit the 90s again. And humidity will ramp up again by Sunday. Expect several hot and humid days with highs in the 90s into next week.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO