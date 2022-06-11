ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham, NY

Chatham groups rally to end gun violence

By Editorial
 3 days ago

CHATHAM—Local groups have planned a gathering for Saturday, June 11 at 11 a.m. at the Village of Chatham gazebo. Organizers say it is a call to action and for a moment of silence to honor the dead and a rally to end gun violence....

March for Our Lives protest in Saugerties

March for Our Lives protests against gun violence were held across the country on Saturday, June 11. Marchers gathered near Cantine Field in Saugerties where they heard brief speeches from organizer Lisa Ewart and from a spokesman for Moms Demand Action — a man who said he was not sure why he was selected to speak as he was certainly not a mom. “They asked me to speak, so here I am,” he said. He emphasized the theme of marchers across the country, focusing on the need for background checks for firearm purchases and the need to keep guns out of the hands of people who could pose a danger to others.
SAUGERTIES, NY
Capital Region Pride parade promotes trans visibility

Members of the LGBTQ+ community were finally able to march the streets of Albany after a two-year wait due to the pandemic. It’s been more than two years since Paige Medina has been able to march the streets of Albany for the annual Pride parade. “To be all together,...
ALBANY, NY
Daily Voice

Police In Western Massachusetts Search For Missing Teen

Police have asked the public for help locating a missing 15-year-old boy who is believed to be in the Western Massachusetts area. Authorities in Berkshire County are searching for Michael McCaul, who was last seen by his family on Thursday, June 9, according to a report from the Pittsfield Police Department on Sunday, June 12.
CNY News

Otsego And Schoharie Counties Police Blotter: June 7 To June 13

All crimes described in police media releases are allegations. Named suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. Jason Rude, 46, of Oneonta, was arrested for drunk driving. State police charged Rude with first-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and driving while intoxicated. Otsego County deputies working with...
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Health Board Considers Fine-Tuning Tobacco Rules

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Board of Health is looking into fine-tuning the city's tobacco product regulations. Tri-Town Health Department Director James Wilusz recommended various amendments to the city's tobacco ordinance at the board's June meeting. The two main suggestions address products that slip through the state's bans and "smoking bars."
PITTSFIELD, MA
flackbroadcasting.com

New York Assembly primary elections to proceed in June, but new district lines will be needed in 2024

ALBANY, NY- A State Appeals Court says the New York Assembly Primary Elections will proceed as usual this June, but new district lines will have to be drawn in 2024. This update is according to the Associated Press and stems from what seems to be an endless quarrel in the state legislature over newly and re-designed district maps, which is a process that occurs every ten-years.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Mid-Hudson News Network

Democrats nominate Ryan for special election

MONTICELLO – Democratic committee chairs from across the current 19th Congressional District have unanimously chosen Ulster County Executive Patrick Ryan as the Democratic nominee to run in the August 23 special election to fill the remainder of Lt. Governor Antonio Delgado’s term in Congress, which ends on December 31.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Hot 99.1

Dangerous Violent Criminal on the Run in the Capital Region

More courtroom drama in Albany today and this time, much more dangerous than releasing hundreds of cockroaches. The Albany County DA's office says 36 year old Michael Green, aka Michael Edwards was convicted Friday second degree attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon, both are considered violent felonies. Green was in the courthouse Friday, but took off before the verdict could be read.
ALBANY, NY

