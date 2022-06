Yasmani Grandal hits two-run double, Danny Mendick homers in eighth as Sox beat Rangers

CHICAGO (AP) — Yasmani Grandal hit a tiebreaking, two-run double with two outs in the eighth inning and the Chicago White Sox beat the Texas Rangers 8-3 on Friday night.

Danny Mendick homered to cap Chicago's five-run eighth.

Nathaniel Lowe homered and doubled for Texas. Adolis Garcia and Corey Seager hit home runs, but the Rangers lost for the seventh time in nine games.

Grandal broke a 3-all tie with his double off John King (1-2). Josh Harrison hit an RBI single and Mendick homered as the White Sox rebounded to snap a two-game losing streak a day after a wild 11-9 loss to the Dodgers.

Kendall Graveman (2-1) pitched the eighth for the win, despite allowing Seager's homer that tied the game at 3.

Texas righty Matt Bush started instead of Glenn Otto, who was put on the COVID-19-related injured list before the contest. Catcher Mitch Garver also was put on the list.

Bush tossed a scoreless inning, then was followed by five pitchers.

The White Sox used right-hander Reynaldo Lopez as an opener instead of Davis Martin who had been scheduled to start. Lopez tossed two scoreless innings and struck out three.

Martin followed, allowing two runs on three hits and striking out six in five innings in his third major league appearance.

HIGH LOWE

Lowe had his third straight multi-hit game and fourth in five for Texas. The first baseman's seventh homer was hit fourth in nine games this month.

WHITE SOX MOVES

The Chicago White Sox optioned slumping INF/OF Gavin Sheets to Triple-A Charlotte and recalled RHP Jimmy Lambert from Charlotte.

Sheets was hitting .206 with four homers and 10 RBIs in 44 games, and batting just .154 in June. Lambert has appeared in three games with the White Sox this season, going 0-2 with a 5.14 ERA.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rangers: Texas activated INF/OF Brad Miller from the 10-day injured list. Miller, out since May 29 with right hip impingement started in left field and batted seventh. … In a corresponding move, the Rangers optioned INF Andy Ibáñez optioned to Round Rock … RHPs Tyson Miller and Jésus Tinoco were added from Triple-A Round Rock as replacements for Otto and Garver.

White Sox: Manager Tony La Russa said LHP Lance Lynn (right knee surgery) could rejoin the team next week and possibly start on Tuesday. Lynn has made three rehab starts with Triple-A Charlotte.

UP NEXT

Texas LHP Martín Pérez. (4-2, 1.56), with the lowest ERA in the majors, faces Chicago ace RHP Lucas Giolito (4-2, 3.54). Pérez has nine consecutive quality starts, and is 4-0 with an 0.88 ERA during the span.