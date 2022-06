On May 4, 2022 children playing near Vare Avenue saw what appeared to be a dead body in some bushes on the 1700 block of Vare Ave. They flagged down a passing patrol car and that officer confirmed that there was a human deceased . Upon further investigation, it was revealed that the body was of Frances Decero, 25 who was reported to be missing and that missing person was investigated by South West Detectives.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO