ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank, CA

TikTok star Cooper Noriega dies at 19

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fBiB4_0g7TWtl100
TikTok In this photo illustration, the TikTok app is displayed on an Apple iPhone on August 7, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images, File)

BURBANK, Calif. — Authorities confirmed that TikTok star Cooper Noriega was found dead Thursday in Burbank, according to multiple reports. He was 19.

His death remained under investigation on Friday, BuzzFeed News reported. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Medical Examiner-Coroner told People that after an autopsy, officials were unable to determine the cause of Noriega’s death.

“Once the tests/studies come back, the doctor evaluates the case again and makes the cause of death determination,” the spokesperson said, according to People.

Noriega had more than 1.9 million followers on TikTok, where he posted humorous videos about skateboarding and fashion, according to Variety.

Last week, he appeared on Barstool Sports’ “BFFs” podcast, HuffPost reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Cooper Noriega's family breaks silence on his death: 'My boy was a believer'

Cooper Noriega's family is speaking out on the tragic death of the popular TikTok creator, who was found dead in his car on Thursday, June 9. He was 19 years old. "hi everyone. on behalf of our family we want to thank you all for the kind words of our little coop," the statement shared on his Instagram said. "His passing is an absolute tragedy to our family and loved ones. We pray that we all as a community can continue on his legacy."
BURBANK, CA
TMZ.com

TikTok Star Cooper Noriega Dead At 19, Found Hours After Post About Dying Young

TikTok star Cooper Noriega has died at the age of 19 ... just hours after a very eerie social media post about dying at a young age. Law enforcement sources tell us a passerby called 911 Thursday after discovering Cooper unconscious in a mall parking lot outside Los Angeles. We're told paramedics arrived on scene shortly thereafter, but were unable to revive the young social media star.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Burbank, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Burbank, CA
epicstream.com

Tom Cruise Fury: Katie Holmes' 'Vengeful' Ex Relaunched War With Nicole Kidman? Top Gun Actor's Film Studio Faces Copyright Infringement Lawsuit

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman shocked the world when they announced their decision to split in 2001 after being together for 11 years and sharing two children. Up to this day, the former lovebirds continue to confuse their avid followers since neither of them has addressed or revealed what exactly led to their revered Hollywood split.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Former Qatari princess, 45, who was found dead from 'overdose' in Marbella 'died of grief weeks after losing toxic custody battle with billionaire ex-husband she accused of inappropriately touching their daughter', friends say

A former Qatari princess who was found dead of an 'overdose' in Marbella 'died of grief' weeks after losing a toxic custody battle with her billionaire ex-husband - who she accused of 'inappropriately' touching their daughter. Kasia Gallanio, 45, the third wife of billionaire Abdelaziz bin Khalifa Al Thani, 73,...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cooper Noriega
Popculture

'90 Day Fiance' Star Claims Their Relationship Was Mostly Fake

Deavan Clegg has claimed that her relationship with Jihoon Lee on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way was 96% scripted in season 1 and only 50% authentic in season 2. When Clegg, a single mom in her 20s, met Jihoon, 27, through a dating app, she was barely 20. Lee flew from South Korea to the U.S. to meet her, and they went to a love hotel, only for Clegg to later become pregnant. Clegg spoke of how she was Lee's parents' worst fear due to her tattoos, being a single mom, and not having completed university.
TV & VIDEOS
OK! Magazine

Tom Cruise Reportedly Embarrassed About One Specific Detail In 'Top Gun: Maverick', Insider Spills

Say it ain't so!Top Gun: Maverick producer Jerry Bruckheimer spilled the beans that despite Tom Cruise's widespread reputation for doing his own complicated and dangerous stunts on set, the actor was not allowed to fly the F-18 Super Hornet in the highly anticipated action sequel. Cruise takes pride in his abilities as a stuntman as well as an performer of the arts. Previously calling himself an "aerobatic pilot," he once stated he's done "more aerial sequences than any other actor."However, the U.S. Navy was reportedly uncomfortable with allowing the Mission Impossible star to pilot the $70 million military aircraft without...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buzzfeed News#Variety#Barstool Sports#Huffpost#Cox Media Group
Page Six

Cooper Noriega’s family, ex Sabrina speak out following TikTok star’s tragic death

Cooper Noriega’s family is thanking fans for support following the TikTok star’s tragic death at age 19. “hi everyone. on behalf of our family we want to thank you all for the kind words of our little coop,” 24-year-old Parker Noriega wrote in a message posted to her brother’s Instagram page on Saturday. “His passing is an absolute tragedy to our family and loved ones. We pray that we all as a community can continue on his legacy.” Parker concluded her message by telling Cooper’s followers that he loved “each and everyone” of them. “Please feel free to reach out to us as we love...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Reclusive Brad Pitt Spends Most Of His Time Alone At Home Amid Angelina Jolie Custody Battle: Source

Feeling the blues. Brad Pitt's drawn out custody battle with his estranged ex Angelina Jolie is said to be taking a toll on the Hollywood A-lister. Once more of a social butterfly, sources spilled the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star now hardly ever leaves his Los Feliz mansion."Brad doesn't really mingle like he used to," a source dished in the print issue of Us Weekly. "He just has no desire to socialize these days." The embattled actor has been wrapped up in a heated legal battle with the Maleficent star over the custody of their children since their...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Laura Dern says her daughter and her friends are proposing a mass school walkout after the Uvalde shooting

Laura Dern has said that her daughter and her friends are proposing a mass walkout at their school following the mass shooting in Uvalde last month.On 24 May, 19 children and two teachers were killed after a teenage gunman went on a shooting rampage at Robb Elementary school in Texas.Jurassic World Dominion star Dern has since revealed that her daughter Jaya, 17 – who she shares with musician ex-husband Ben Harper along with a son, Ellery, 20 – has proposed a walkout in protest against gun laws.“What if we just said: kids in America aren’t going to school, because...
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Cooper Noriega's Ex-Girlfriend Sabrina Quesada Mourns Death of TikToker

Cooper Noriega's ex-girlfriend Sabrina "Sab" Quesada is remembering "the light of my life" after the TikTok star's tragic passing. On June 10, Quesada penned a poignant Instagram tribute to her ex-boyfriend, with whom who she parted ways after a year and a half of dating in April. She shared her post one day after the late influencer's death on June 9. He was 19.
TV & VIDEOS
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
13K+
Followers
73K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy