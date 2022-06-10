Data Request Form and Policies

The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) named Crystal Juan ’22 this year’s Most Improved Senior. Juan has played tennis for the Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Athenas since her first year, but made her most outstanding contributions during the 2022 season, with ITA calling her an “integral” member of the 2022 NCAA Division III National Championship team. ITA also highlighted her role as the Athenas’ team captain and number one singles player, as well as her 17-10 record and Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championship win.

