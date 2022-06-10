Data Request Form and Policies

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claremont, CA

The Office of Assessment and Institutional Research serves as one of the data stewards of Scripps College. We collaborate with campus colleagues to compile and report institution data to external...

Crystal Juan ’22 Earns Most Improved Senior Award from Intercollegiate Tennis Association

The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) named Crystal Juan ’22 this year’s Most Improved Senior. Juan has played tennis for the Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Athenas since her first year, but made her most outstanding contributions during the 2022 season, with ITA calling her an “integral” member of the 2022 NCAA Division III National Championship team. ITA also highlighted her role as the Athenas’ team captain and number one singles player, as well as her 17-10 record and Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championship win.
