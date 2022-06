The following is a press release from Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office:. Saturday, June 4, at approximately 12:12 p.m., the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) received a 9-1–1 call of a drowning victim in the area of Shackleford Falls in the Scott Valley area. The caller stated her husband, 47-year-old Robert Lewis of Montague, CA had gone into the base of the waterfall to rescue two of the family’s dogs. Lewis’ wife stated she saw her husband get swept under by the strong current and did not resurface.

SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO