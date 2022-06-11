ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flossmoor, IL

H-F graduate Folashade Olumola is selected as a Fulbright English teaching assistant

By Chronicle staff
hfchronicle.com
 3 days ago

Folashade Olumola, a 2018 graduate of Homewood-Flossmoor High School, has been selected for a Fulbright English Teaching Assistant Award. Olumola, a recent graduate...

www.hfchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
mccollege.edu

Student Success - (END) Graduate, Julian C.

During Alzheimer’s and Brain 🧠 Awareness Month, we want to raise awareness about this condition and help you learn about our Electroneurodiagnostic (END) Technology program, which trains students to help test and monitor patients’ nervous systems. Sound interesting? Let’s hear more from Julian (Student Success END)!
CHICAGO, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

ETHS, Northwestern join forces to teach forgotten history

Michael Pond, a civics and history teacher at Evanston Township High School, said his motivation is simple. “Every single person that I talk to remembers two kinds of teachers,” he said. “They remember their best teachers and their worst teachers, and they remember them vividly. And I believe it’s my responsibility to ensure that hopefully I’m among the best that they remember.”
EVANSTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Flossmoor, IL
Local
Illinois Education
Flossmoor, IL
Education
hfchronicle.com

Final Skaturdays will feature skating

With cases of COVID-19 growing in recent weeks, Franciscan Health is taking steps to limit potential spread of the virus with new visitor restrictions at its hospital in Olympia Fields. The restrictions taking effect on Monday, Oct. 26. “We’re modifying our visitor restrictions for safety purposes, and to do our...
OLYMPIA FIELDS, IL
hfchronicle.com

H-F racquet club agrees to accept new seniors health program

The Homewood-Flossmoor High School hockey team will receive the Team Award for sportsmanship at the Illinois High School Hockey League banquet on Saturday, March 30. “The sportsmanship award is a great honor for our team and school,” said H-F team coach Wayne Perry. The Homewood-Flossmoor High School hockey team will be recognized for sportsmanship after making it to the semi-finals in the Hayes Cup tournament. (Provided photo) Perry will be receiving the Varsity Coach of the Year Award. Players being honored are . . .
FLOSSMOOR, IL
hfchronicle.com

2018 advertising rates

The Flossmoor Police Department is accepting applications from men and women interested in a career in law enforcement. Applications for the position of police officer are available online by contacting Kamleiter at [email protected] and at the department, 2800 Flossmoor Road. The department began distributing the applications on Aug. 27. Applications must be returned in person by noon on Sept. 21. Deputy Chief Tod Kamleiter said the department distributed about 50 applications within the first 24 hours they were available. Successful applicants . . .
FLOSSMOOR, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teaching Assistant#Fulbright Program#Turkey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
hfchronicle.com

‘Smiles’ posters losing their grip on local walls

Smiling faces posters on the west side of Ridgewood Tap are starting to peel away from the wall, but the posters were not intended to be long-lasting. (Eric Crump/H-F Chronicle) The big smiles on three local buildings are starting to experience some attrition. The "Smiles Are Contagious" project posters that...
FLOSSMOOR, IL
thecentersquare.com

Illinois voters don’t have power to recall controversial officeholders

(The Center Square) – Illinois voters don’t have the ability to recall state’s attorneys, regardless of how controversial they may be. The issue has become a flashpoint in the race for Illinois governor. Vying for the GOP nomination with five other candidates, Jesse Sullivan said that’s a priority among his proposals to address crime.
ILLINOIS STATE
Austin Weekly News

Free Juneteenth celebrations planned for West Side

At least two major Juneteenth celebrations will take place on the West Side this weekend. The Columbus Park Advisory Council will host the 2022 Juneteenth West Fest on Saturday, June 18 and Sunday, June 19, Fromm noon to 8 p.m. both days, at Columbus Park, 500 S. Central Ave. in Austin.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy