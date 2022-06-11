H-F graduate Folashade Olumola is selected as a Fulbright English teaching assistant

During Alzheimer’s and Brain 🧠 Awareness Month, we want to raise awareness about this condition and help you learn about our Electroneurodiagnostic (END) Technology program, which trains students to help test and monitor patients’ nervous systems. Sound interesting? Let’s hear more from Julian (Student Success END)!
A former employee of Lincoln College said she wanted to tell her story because she felt the narrative surrounding the closure of the 157-year-old school had been reduced to two things: COVID-19 and a mysterious ransomware attack in late 2021. Becky White said she was an adjunct faculty member at...
Michael Pond, a civics and history teacher at Evanston Township High School, said his motivation is simple. “Every single person that I talk to remembers two kinds of teachers,” he said. “They remember their best teachers and their worst teachers, and they remember them vividly. And I believe it’s my responsibility to ensure that hopefully I’m among the best that they remember.”
With cases of COVID-19 growing in recent weeks, Franciscan Health is taking steps to limit potential spread of the virus with new visitor restrictions at its hospital in Olympia Fields. The restrictions taking effect on Monday, Oct. 26. “We’re modifying our visitor restrictions for safety purposes, and to do our...
The Homewood-Flossmoor High School hockey team will receive the Team Award for sportsmanship at the Illinois High School Hockey League banquet on Saturday, March 30. “The sportsmanship award is a great honor for our team and school,” said H-F team coach Wayne Perry. The Homewood-Flossmoor High School hockey team will be recognized for sportsmanship after making it to the semi-finals in the Hayes Cup tournament. (Provided photo) Perry will be receiving the Varsity Coach of the Year Award. Players being honored are . . .
The South Suburban Humane Society's move from a cramped building next to railroad tracks in Chicago Heights to a spacious new facility next to prairie land in Matteson is a game changer, according to SSHS board member Heather McNitt. She was giving tours of the new shelter on Saturday, June...
The Flossmoor Police Department is accepting applications from men and women interested in a career in law enforcement. Applications for the position of police officer are available online by contacting Kamleiter at [email protected] and at the department, 2800 Flossmoor Road. The department began distributing the applications on Aug. 27. Applications must be returned in person by noon on Sept. 21. Deputy Chief Tod Kamleiter said the department distributed about 50 applications within the first 24 hours they were available. Successful applicants . . .
A crowd of nearly 75 people gathered Sunday afternoon in Lakeview to march from the Belmont Red Line station to the AIDS Garden Chicago in support of abortion rights, gun control and ending racial injustice and oppression. Drag queen performer and activist Joe Lewis, who goes by the name Jo...
Despite a campaign to save her job, Coonley Elementary librarian Nora Wiltse received a pink slip Friday after 14 years at the North Center school. Local School Council members say Chicago Public Schools did not give Coonley enough money to avoid “very upsetting” cuts. Wiltse said she took...
In a potentially seismic shift in the Republican race for governor, downstate farmer Darren Bailey has seized a 15-percentage-point lead over Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin less than three weeks before the Illinois primary, a new Chicago Sun-Times/WBEZ Poll has found. The survey of 677 likely Republican primary voters taken Monday...
Smiling faces posters on the west side of Ridgewood Tap are starting to peel away from the wall, but the posters were not intended to be long-lasting. (Eric Crump/H-F Chronicle) The big smiles on three local buildings are starting to experience some attrition. The "Smiles Are Contagious" project posters that...
This has never been the case in history: they can pay $ 5 for gasoline in America – Portfolio. This has never been the case in history: they can pay $ 5 for gasoline in America Portfolio.
Former Chicago Mayor Richard Daley is believed to have spent a third night at Northwestern Memorial hospital. The former mayor was taken to Northwestern on Wednesday after feeling lethargic, according to a spokesperson.
(The Center Square) – Illinois voters don’t have the ability to recall state’s attorneys, regardless of how controversial they may be. The issue has become a flashpoint in the race for Illinois governor. Vying for the GOP nomination with five other candidates, Jesse Sullivan said that’s a priority among his proposals to address crime.
HARWOOD HEIGHTS, Ill. – It has often been said that the American success story is based on inventing and introducing a product for which the public has been waiting. That American dream success story is the tale of the birth of Chicago’s stuffed pizza, the labor of love that became the story of Nancy and Rocco Palese.
At least two major Juneteenth celebrations will take place on the West Side this weekend. The Columbus Park Advisory Council will host the 2022 Juneteenth West Fest on Saturday, June 18 and Sunday, June 19, Fromm noon to 8 p.m. both days, at Columbus Park, 500 S. Central Ave. in Austin.
Traditionally the Chicago Crusader does not endorse candidates early, as is the tradition of some publications like the daily newspapers in Chicago. For the first time the Crusader will endorse some candidates three weeks prior to the June 28, 2022 primary election. For voters who ask why now, the Crusader...
