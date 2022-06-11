H-F graduate Folashade Olumola is selected as a Fulbright English teaching assistant

The Flossmoor Police Department is accepting applications from men and women interested in a career in law enforcement. Applications for the position of police officer are available online by contacting Kamleiter at [email protected] and at the department, 2800 Flossmoor Road. The department began distributing the applications on Aug. 27. Applications must be returned in person by noon on Sept. 21. Deputy Chief Tod Kamleiter said the department distributed about 50 applications within the first 24 hours they were available. Successful applicants . . .

FLOSSMOOR, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO