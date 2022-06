The 2022 NCAA Softball season has come to a close as the Oklahoma Sooners took home their second-straight national championship and their fourth in the last six seasons. The Sooners dominated the postseason in a way that we’ve never seen before in the sport, putting up a record 64 runs in just five games in Oklahoma City at the Women’s College World Series. In their record-breaking season, Boomer Sooner went wire-to-wire as the No. 1 team in the land in the USA Today/NFCA Top 25 Poll, finishing they year 59-3. OU was voted unanimously as the No. 1 team in all but one poll this season and have remained atop the poll for for 29 consecutive weeks.

