Trump endorses Britt in Alabama Senate runoff months after dumping Brooks



F ormer President Donald Trump endorsed Katie Britt in Alabama's GOP Senate runoff, months after he dropped the endorsement of Rep. Mo Brooks .

Britt, who served as chief of staff for retiring Sen. Richard Shelby (R), is considered the front-runner in the runoff this month.

"Katie is an Incredible Fighter for the people of Alabama," Trump said in a statement released late Friday. "Katie Strongly Supports our under siege Second Amendment, Stands Up for Parental Rights, and Will Fight for our Military, our Vets, and Election Integrity. Above all, Katie Britt will never let you down. So Get Out and Vote for Katie Britt on June 21st in the Alabama Senate Runoff — she has my Complete and Total Endorsement!"

Britt has also been endorsed by such Republicans as former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Sens. Tom Cotton (AR), Joni Ernst (IA), and Shelby. Brooks has been endorsed by Sens. Ted Cruz (TX) and Rand Paul (KY), as well as Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA), and Scott Perry (PA), all Republicans, according to his website .

Trump initially endorsed Brooks, but the former president rescinded that support in March as the congressman was dropping in the polls.

Brooks has backed Trump’s unsupported claims that the 2020 election was “stolen” but at different times has urged voters to focus on the future and look ahead to this year’s midterm elections and 2024. Trump cited those remarks as his main reason for dropping Brooks .

"Mo Brooks of Alabama made a horrible mistake recently when he went 'woke' and stated, referring to the 2020 Presidential Election Scam, 'Put that behind you, put that behind you,' despite the fact that the Election was rife with fraud and irregularities," Trump said at the time. "If we forget, the Radical Left Democrats will continue to Cheat and Steal Elections."

Brooks, however, did not give up on Trump, deeming himself the "Trump candidate" Sunday and tweeting a message encouraging the former president to reendorse his campaign.



The Republican Senate primary was held in May. No candidate reached 50% support, and Britt and Brooks advanced to the runoff, which is set for June 21.

Recent polling shows Britt with a double-digit advantage over Brooks.