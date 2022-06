On June 11, 1972, Los Angeles Dodgers outfielders Manny Mota and Willie Davis both hit inside-the-park home runs while facing the Pittsburgh Pirates. The inside-the-park homers both came off Pirates starter Bruce Kinson. Mota hit his in the third inning with one on and one out, while Davis’ homer came in the fifth inning with two outs and no one on base.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO