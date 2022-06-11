ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UASD updates proposed budget, no tax increase hopeful

By Andrea Grabenstein
Gettysburg Connection
Gettysburg Connection
 3 days ago
Upper Adams School District (UASD) School Board provided a consensus for a zero percent tax increase Tuesday as the Fiscal Year 2023 preliminary budget moved closer to adoption. Business Administrator Shelley Hobbs once again presented updates and finetunes to the preliminary budget previously prevented in April and May. Since...

