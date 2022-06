The Philadelphia Phillies host the Miami Marlins on Monday; kicking off a three-game series at Citizens Bank Park in hopes of moving back above .500. The Phillies have been one of the hottest teams in MLB over the last two weeks, and are 9-1 in their previous 10 heading into this series. The surge is thanks to their offense which was expected to dominate at the beginning of the season. Through the last week and a half, it appears to have woken up after a slow start.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO