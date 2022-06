The race for Alaska’s open US House seat is heating up, and Republican candidate Nick Begich has peeled off two key endorsements that could spell trouble – or at the very least embarassment – for one of his rivals.Mr Begich is battling the state’s bombastic former governor (and ex-vice presidential candidate) Sarah Palin for the Republican nomination in Alaska’s at-large congressional district. In April, his campaign made a surprise announcement: Jim and Faye Palin, father and stepmother to Sarah Palin’s ex-husband Todd Palin, were pubicly endorsing her top rival in the primary over the ex-governor.Jim Palin even alluded to his former...

ALASKA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO