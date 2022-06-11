Melean & Valenzuela lift TinCaps to 2-1 victory

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Bishop Luers senior defensive back Nick Thompson has committed to the University of Toledo to continue his football career. An All-SAC defensive back as a junior, Thompson tallied 44 total tackles, including three for a loss, and four interceptions last season. In two seasons with...
Dalton Wasson, Dean Lehrman, and Dave Ginder were awarded a special plaque at this year's Northeast Indiana Baseball banquet. Heritage & Carroll recognized at Northeast Indiana Baseball banquet. Dalton Wasson, Dean Lehrman, and Dave Ginder were awarded a special plaque at this year's Northeast Indiana Baseball banquet.
INDIANAPOLIS (WFFT) — Olivia Smith (South Side), Ayanna Patterson (Homestead), Jalen Jackson (Northrop), and Connor Essegian (Central Noble) represented Indiana in this year's 2022 All-Stars games. After a 67-66 victory Friday evening, the Indiana senior girls All-Stars fell to Kentucky 101-76 in Saturdays matchup. Indiana finished the weekend with...
The Lincolnview Lancers fell 10-4 against the Russia Raiders in Ohio's Div. IV state baseball championship. Lancers fall in Div. IV state championship back-to-back years. The Lincolnview Lancers fell 10-4 against the Russia Raiders in Ohio's Div. IV state baseball championship.
Mark your calendars, this week begins Fort Wayne's 25th annual BBQ Ribfest. This year's festival runs Thursday through Sunday at Headwaters Park. 25th annual BBQ Ribfest kicks off June 16 at Headwaters Park. Mark your calendars, this week begins Fort Wayne's 25th annual BBQ Ribfest. This year's festival runs Thursday...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Leaders with the City of Fort Wayne announced Monday they will offer a cooling station downtown this week. The city says the cooling station will be located in the lobby of the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, located at 1100 S. Calhoun St., will serve as a cooling station.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne Fire Department Chief Eric Lahey issued a response Monday to a letter from City Councilman Russ Jehl about FWFD's ability to assist Three Rivers Ambulance Authority emergency calls. Jehl's letter said other fire chiefs in Allen County are considering declining these "mutual aid...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The dozens of community and school leaders are gathered for one person: former Fort Wayne Community Schools Superintendent Wendy Robinson. School Board President Anne Duff says this celebration has been a long time coming. "So that was really neat, seeing all these people that obviously...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Folks in Fort Wayne wiped the sweat from their foreheads as temperatures peaked into the 90s on Monday. Emergency Medicine Physician Dr. Kara Kowalczyk says these high temperatures could put you at risk of heat stroke. “With heat stroke you’ll normally have neurological changes, so...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Reenactors gathered at Historic Old Fort Sunday to commemorate Fort Wayne's participation in the War of 1812. Norman Gable with Historic Fort Wayne says, without the soldiers in Fort Wayne, this area of the United States would have been captured by the British. He says...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — People walked the streets of the Harrison Hill Neighborhood on Saturday for the Harrison Hill Home & Garden Tour. Volunteers in the neighborhood came together to host the event in celebration of being listed in the National Register of Historic Places. Attendees had the...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The Allen County Coroner's Office identified the man killed in a shooting early Sunday morning in Fort Wayne. Just after 5:15 a.m., officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the 5000 block of Oliver Street after receiving reports of people fighting in the street.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — For the second straight week, residents in the city of Fort Wayne will not have their recycling collected. City leaders say this week, Red River and city trash crews are again focusing on garbage collection. On Monday, Red River crews are finishing garbage collections...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Police say a man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed on the city's south side Sunday morning. Shortly after 12:45 a.m., Fort Wayne Police responded to the 8300 Block of Bridgeway Lane, after a man called in saying he was bleeding and was having trouble breathing.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne received a $10,000 donation from a local nonprofit on Friday. Boys & Girls Clubs receive donation from Fort Wayne nonprofit. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne received a $10,000 donation from a local nonprofit on Friday.
Fort Wayne’s first full-time emergency shelter for single homeless women now has a major blessing. Bishop Kevin Rhoades blesses St. Joseph Mission Women's Shelter. The shelter opened just over a year ago and is consistently full, providing housing to 18 women per night.
Two suspects are in police custody after a shooting on Fort Wayne's southeast side Sunday morning. At around 5:15, Fort Wayne Police officers responded to the 5000 block of Oliver Street for a report of multiple people fighting in the streets. Tags. Crime. Fort Wayne Police investigating shooting on Oliver...
U.S. Senator Todd Young stopped by the Allen County Republican Headquarters Friday morning to discuss a recent endorsement as he campaigns for re-election this November. Todd Young touts border control council endorsement, discusses gun control in Fort Wayne. He’s joined by the National Border Patrol Council, which is making Young...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Allen County Council of Veterans Organizations gathered to honor and retire hundreds of American flags Sunday. The group has one annual ceremony to burn flags and they invite local Scout troops to participate. Commander Arnym Pedraza says they are always excited to see kids...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The Salvation Army says they are in urgent need of fans and air conditioners for low-income individuals with critical medical conditions who need to stay cool during the hot summer months. These conditions include asthma, COPD, emphysema, heart problems or terminal illnesses. New fans...
Comments / 0