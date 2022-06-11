ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Melean & Valenzuela lift TinCaps to 2-1 victory

 3 days ago

The Fort Wayne TinCaps took down the Lake County Captains...

Luers' Thompson commits to Toledo

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Bishop Luers senior defensive back Nick Thompson has committed to the University of Toledo to continue his football career. An All-SAC defensive back as a junior, Thompson tallied 44 total tackles, including three for a loss, and four interceptions last season. In two seasons with...
TOLEDO, OH
Heritage & Carroll recognized at Northeast Indiana Baseball banquet

Dalton Wasson, Dean Lehrman, and Dave Ginder were awarded a special plaque at this year's Northeast Indiana Baseball banquet. Heritage & Carroll recognized at Northeast Indiana Baseball banquet. Dalton Wasson, Dean Lehrman, and Dave Ginder were awarded a special plaque at this year's Northeast Indiana Baseball banquet.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana senior hoopers wrap up All-Star week

INDIANAPOLIS (WFFT) — Olivia Smith (South Side), Ayanna Patterson (Homestead), Jalen Jackson (Northrop), and Connor Essegian (Central Noble) represented Indiana in this year's 2022 All-Stars games. After a 67-66 victory Friday evening, the Indiana senior girls All-Stars fell to Kentucky 101-76 in Saturdays matchup. Indiana finished the weekend with...
INDIANA STATE
Lancers fall in Div. IV state championship back-to-back years

The Lincolnview Lancers fell 10-4 against the Russia Raiders in Ohio's Div. IV state baseball championship. Lancers fall in Div. IV state championship back-to-back years. The Lincolnview Lancers fell 10-4 against the Russia Raiders in Ohio's Div. IV state baseball championship.
VAN WERT, OH
25th annual BBQ Ribfest kicks off June 16 at Headwaters Park

Mark your calendars, this week begins Fort Wayne's 25th annual BBQ Ribfest. This year's festival runs Thursday through Sunday at Headwaters Park. 25th annual BBQ Ribfest kicks off June 16 at Headwaters Park. Mark your calendars, this week begins Fort Wayne's 25th annual BBQ Ribfest. This year's festival runs Thursday...
FORT WAYNE, IN
FWCS renames FACE Center after former superintendent Wendy Robinson

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The dozens of community and school leaders are gathered for one person: former Fort Wayne Community Schools Superintendent Wendy Robinson. School Board President Anne Duff says this celebration has been a long time coming. "So that was really neat, seeing all these people that obviously...
FORT WAYNE, IN
#Fort Wayne Tincaps#Cleveland Guardians#Parkview Field#Lake County Captains#Melean Valenzuela#Tincaps
High heat in Fort Wayne, City steps in to help those in need cool off

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Folks in Fort Wayne wiped the sweat from their foreheads as temperatures peaked into the 90s on Monday. Emergency Medicine Physician Dr. Kara Kowalczyk says these high temperatures could put you at risk of heat stroke. “With heat stroke you’ll normally have neurological changes, so...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Reenactors commemorate Fort Wayne Siege of 1812

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Reenactors gathered at Historic Old Fort Sunday to commemorate Fort Wayne's participation in the War of 1812. Norman Gable with Historic Fort Wayne says, without the soldiers in Fort Wayne, this area of the United States would have been captured by the British. He says...
FORT WAYNE, IN
FWPD: Suspect quickly arrested in Bridgeway Lane stabbing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Police say a man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed on the city's south side Sunday morning. Shortly after 12:45 a.m., Fort Wayne Police responded to the 8300 Block of Bridgeway Lane, after a man called in saying he was bleeding and was having trouble breathing.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Fort Wayne Police investigating shooting on Oliver Street leaving 2 hurt

Two suspects are in police custody after a shooting on Fort Wayne's southeast side Sunday morning. At around 5:15, Fort Wayne Police officers responded to the 5000 block of Oliver Street for a report of multiple people fighting in the streets. Tags. Crime. Fort Wayne Police investigating shooting on Oliver...
FORT WAYNE, IN

