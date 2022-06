Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through June 6, 2022. A 47-year-old female was the victim of Auto Theft on 5/31/22. An unknown person entered the victim’s vehicle and drove off. The victim was in possession of the key fob, which was recently changed due to a previous theft. Vehicle recovered via satellite system at 2944 NW 55th Ave. in Lauderhill.

PARKLAND, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO