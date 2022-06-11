ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Grandal, Mendick key 5-run 8th, White Sox beat Rangers 8-3

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Yasmani Grandal hit a tiebreaking, two-run double with two outs...

localnews8.com

Yardbarker

Padres' Joe Musgrove, Rockies' Chad Kuhl Play Tic-Tac-Toe on Pitcher's Mound

Looking through the MLB scoreboard on Friday night, nothing really stands out much about a 7-0 scoreline for a game between the San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies. The two teams were beginning a three-game series at Petco Park on Friday, with Joe Musgrove taking the mound for San Diego and Chad Kuhl opposing him for Colorado.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Garrett Stubbs sitting Saturday for Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Stubbs is being replaced behind the plate by J.T. Realmuto versus Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner. In 39 plate appearances this season, Stubbs has a .314 batting average with a .968 OPS,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ESPN

Chicago White Sox starter Michael Kopech exits game against Texas Rangers with knee injury

Chicago White Sox right-hander Michael Kopech exited Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers with right knee discomfort after throwing just 13 pitches in the first inning. Kopech, who is 2-2 with a 1.94 ERA, was checked on by the training staff with a full count and two outs against Adolis Garcia. He threw a warm-up pitch before spiking the baseball in frustration and walking to the dugout to applause from the fans.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

White Sox Roster Moves, Lineup, and More

Prior to Chicago’s finale against the Texas Rangers, the White Sox made several roster moves. After blowing a five-run lead and Yasmani Grandal’s injury in Saturday’s contest, the White Sox are shaking things up. Roster Moves. Placed LHP Aaron Bummer on the 15-day injured list with a...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Matt Vierling sitting for Phillies on Sunday

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Vierling is being replaced at second base by Bryson Stott versus Diamondbacks starter Kyle Nelson. In 58 plate appearances this season, Vierling has a .196 batting average with a .570 OPS,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Leody Taveras called up, starting Monday for Rangers

Texas Rangers outfielder Leody Taveras is in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros. The Rangers recalled Taveras from Triple-A Round Rock to in a corresponding move with placing Eli White on the injured list with a fractured wrist. White is expected to miss at least six weeks, so Taveras should be able to stick around on the active roster for a while as outfield depth. He is starting in center field and hitting ninth versus Javier and the Astros.
ARLINGTON, TX
Yardbarker

White Sox Offense Erupts in 5-Run Eighth Inning to Fuel Key Victory

The Chicago White Sox notched one in the win column Friday night on the South Side. Opening a weekend series against the Texas Rangers, it was an excellent bounce-back victory for the Sox after a big letdown in the rubber match against the Dodgers. The Pale Hose used Reynaldo Lopez...
CHICAGO, IL
Yasmani Grandal
Corey Seager
Danny Mendick
numberfire.com

Jorge Alfaro sitting for Padres Monday

The San Diego Padres did not include Jorge Alfaro in their lineup for Monday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Alfaro will sit Monday's game out while Austin Nola takes over at catcher and bats sixth against the Cubs. The veteran has enjoyed a nice first season with the Padres, batting...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Rangers' Zach Reks sitting Monday

Texas Rangers outfielder Zach Reks is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros. Reks was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday and he started in Sunday's series finale against the Chicago White Sox. Willie Calhoun is rolling over to left field while Adolis Garcia makes the start in right. Brad Miller is replacing Reks in the order to be the designated hitter and No. 8 batter.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Mike Moustakas activated, starting Monday night for Reds

Cincinnati Reds infielder Mike Moustakas is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Moustakas had been on the injured list for 8 days before being activated Monday afternoon. And he'll immediately be placed in the starting lineup, getting the nod at third base and batting seventh in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. Alejo Lopez and Colin Moran were both optioned to Triple-A to make room.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox Minor League Farm Report: June 12, 2022

Adam Haseley continued his hot streak in Charlotte, Wes Kath had a couple of hits in Kannapolis, and the Barons earned a walk off winner in the 13th inning!. This and more on yesterday’s recap from down on the farm!. Minor League Statistics. Triple-A Charlotte Knights (22-37) Mark Payton...
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS DFW

Rangers end 12-inning win over White Sox on 7-5 double play

CHICAGO (AP) — Jonah Heim hit a two-run single in the 12th inning and the Texas Rangers turned a double play on a ball hit to the warning track to end an 8-6 win over the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.Embattled manager Tony La Russa and the White Sox have lost four of five. This one began with right-hander Michael Kopech leaving with right knee discomfort after 13 pitches and ended with an unusual double play in the 12th.José Abreu struck out looking against Kolby Allard leading off, then Jake Burger hit a fly to the warning track in left....
CHICAGO, IL

