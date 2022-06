Zac Gallen pitched 1 2/3 innings on Friday, striking out two, walking one, and allowing seven hits for four earned runs in the Diamondbacks' 7-5 loss to the Phillies. Gallen now carries a record of 4-2 on the season after Friday's game and maintains an ERA of 2.95 which is near the top in the league. The Diamondbacks starting pitcher will likely rebound from this performance and managers should not get too worried about this performance. Gallen has a WHIP of 1.07 with 55 strikeouts through 11 games played.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO