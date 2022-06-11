Heasley sharp over 7 innings as Royals top Orioles 8-1

Orioles: +1.5 (-185) Total 9.5 (Over -120/Under +100) The Orioles are in need of a win here, but are in a tough spot with Dean Kremer making his second start of the season. He was on the shelf with an oblique injury and got the call after a very impressive rehab run for Triple-A Norfolk. However, he was knocked around by the Guardians last Sunday in his debut. Kremer gave up three earned runs in 4 ⅓ innings while striking out three and walking one. He got pulled after 67 pitches and should extend to about 80 today. While I’d like to say that his work in AAA gives me faith in him to rebound, that is just not the case. Kremer finished last season with a 7.55 ERA and 1.64 WHIP in 53 ⅔ innings of work. I don’t expect much more from him this season even if the Orioles do.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO