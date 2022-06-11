ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Heasley sharp over 7 innings as Royals top Orioles 8-1

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jonathan Heasley allowed one hit in a career-best seven sharp innings, Salvador Perez and MJ Melendez each homered and drove...

