MINNEAPOLIS (UKTN) — Tuesday will be an upcoming weather alert day due to dangerous heat. The maximum, predicted for 97 in the subway, could break a record for daily high temperature, which was set at 98 in 1987. The heat index will hit triple digits. An excessive heat warning has been issued for the Twin Cities, while much of southern Minnesota is under an excessive heat watch.

