Little Rock, AR

Little Rock tackling food deserts around city

thv11.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are areas in Little Rock that are...

www.thv11.com

THV11

Miracle League of Arkansas holds burger competition

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Miracle League Burger Competition was held in the Heights neighborhood in Little Rock on Sunday. It was a very fun-filled summer block party full of burger-eating, beer-sipping and plenty of fun activities for kids. Of course the burger competition was the main event. The...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Little Rock, AR
Little Rock, AR
Little Rock, AR
Little Rock, AR
FOX 16 News

FOX Food Spotlight: Afrobites brings African flare to LR

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A relatively new food truck is bringing its African flare to the Capital City. Afrobites describes itself as authentic African food. The food truck is located at 1702 Wright Avenue in Little Rock. It is open on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KTLO

4 area school districts among Arkansas summer learning programs to receive funding

The Arkansas Department of Education (ADE), partnering with Arkansas State University (ASU) and the Arkansas Out of School Network has awarded $1.8 million for summer and extended-year learning programs, including four area schools. Harrison Public Schools, Mountain View School District, Mammoth Spring School District and Melbourne School District have been...
ARKANSAS STATE
fox16.com

Interim LRPD Chief Crystal Young-Haskins resigns

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with the Little Rock Police Department said that interim Chief Crystal Young-Haskins has submitted her notice of resignation to the department. Young-Haskins was meeting with Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. Monday. Her last day will be this Friday, June 17. She was named...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
whiterivernow.com

City council to consider temporary entertainment district for Riverside Park

At its next meeting, the Batesville City Council will consider establishing a temporary entertainment district in Riverside Park in time for the July 4 holiday. The Batesville Planning Commission recommended the council approve a requested amendment to the zoning districts’ map after the planning commission’s regular meeting on June 6.
BATESVILLE, AR
Majic 93.3

Smithsonian Museum Home to the Largest Diamond Found in Arkansas

The Smithsonian Museum in Washington D.C. is now the home of a rare Arkansas diamond that hasn't been seen since 1974 in the United States. The "Uncle Sam Diamond" is said to be the largest ever found in the U.S. was at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park in Murfreesboro. The diamond was discovered in 1924 in the park, according to Glen Worthington, the author of several books on diamonds in Arkansas.
5newsonline.com

Arkansas man found dead on Lake Ouachita, officials say

MOUNTAIN PINE, Ark. — An Arkansas man was found dead on Lake Ouachita on Sunday. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission confirmed that 30-year-old Benjamin Anderson was found by a dive team near Point 46 on the lake. Officials say he was found around 3 p.m. on Sunday in...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Watch: Arkansas deputies face angry snapping turtle on roadway

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — Saline County sheriff's deputies had a very interesting run-in with a very angry culprit and it's all caught on camera. Saline County Deputies Sharver and McInturff recently became the 'turtle wranglers,' by working to get one angry snapping turtle off the roadway. The department shared...
SALINE COUNTY, AR

