Little Rock tackling food deserts around city

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Miracle League Burger Competition was held in the Heights neighborhood in Little Rock on Sunday. It was a very fun-filled summer block party full of burger-eating, beer-sipping and plenty of fun activities for kids. Of course the burger competition was the main event. The...
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Food desert: a location where it's difficult to buy affordable or quality fresh food. This could come in the form of a rural area or a place that may not have a grocery store. There are several places in Arkansas that are considered food deserts,...
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A relatively new food truck is bringing its African flare to the Capital City. Afrobites describes itself as authentic African food. The food truck is located at 1702 Wright Avenue in Little Rock. It is open on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. […]
Compiled the highest paying jobs that don't require a college degree in Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
The Arkansas Department of Education (ADE), partnering with Arkansas State University (ASU) and the Arkansas Out of School Network has awarded $1.8 million for summer and extended-year learning programs, including four area schools. Harrison Public Schools, Mountain View School District, Mammoth Spring School District and Melbourne School District have been...
One of the most unique places to stay in Hot Springs is Hotel Hale. Normally, if someone were to ask you, "Have you ever been to Hotel Hale? You would probably be a little apprehensive to want to answer that question thinking you meant something else entirely different. Hotel Hale.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with the Little Rock Police Department said that interim Chief Crystal Young-Haskins has submitted her notice of resignation to the department. Young-Haskins was meeting with Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. Monday. Her last day will be this Friday, June 17. She was named...
The first heat wave of the year is affecting the Twin Lakes Area. The high temperature Sunday reached 95 degrees, the hottest so far this year, and the heat index, what it feels like with the temperature and humidity combined, was as high a 109. A heat advisory is again...
At its next meeting, the Batesville City Council will consider establishing a temporary entertainment district in Riverside Park in time for the July 4 holiday. The Batesville Planning Commission recommended the council approve a requested amendment to the zoning districts’ map after the planning commission’s regular meeting on June 6.
The Smithsonian Museum in Washington D.C. is now the home of a rare Arkansas diamond that hasn't been seen since 1974 in the United States. The "Uncle Sam Diamond" is said to be the largest ever found in the U.S. was at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park in Murfreesboro. The diamond was discovered in 1924 in the park, according to Glen Worthington, the author of several books on diamonds in Arkansas.
MOUNTAIN PINE, Ark. — An Arkansas man was found dead on Lake Ouachita on Sunday. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission confirmed that 30-year-old Benjamin Anderson was found by a dive team near Point 46 on the lake. Officials say he was found around 3 p.m. on Sunday in...
SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — Saline County sheriff's deputies had a very interesting run-in with a very angry culprit and it's all caught on camera. Saline County Deputies Sharver and McInturff recently became the 'turtle wranglers,' by working to get one angry snapping turtle off the roadway. The department shared...
Not even the owner of Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa in Hot Springs, one of the most iconic structures in Arkansas, could convince an order of Benedictine Sisters to halt their plans to demolish the almost 100-year-old St. Scholastica Monastery in Fort Smith. A statement from the CEO of Sky...
