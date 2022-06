SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Clayton Kershaw gave up a go-ahead home run to Thairo Estrada in a two-run second inning as the three-time Cy Young Award winner returned from the injured list and the San Francisco Giants beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2 Saturday.Los Angeles outhit the Giants 13-5 but stranded 14 runners and went 2 for 10 with runners in scoring position. The Dodgers have lost eight of their last 12 games.Kershaw (4-1) had been sidelined by an inflamed joint in his back since a May 7 win at the Chicago Cubs. He returned on the same day Dodgers...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO