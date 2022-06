MACARTHUR, WV (WOAY) – Built in 1952, the MacArthur Skating Rink has been a local and cherished asset to the kids and families of Raleigh County and beyond. The skating rink closed its doors during the peak of the COVID-19 Pandemic not to re-open since. But the real shocking news came to the community when word got out that the 70-year-old skating rink is to be torn down.

