In the second inning facing off against the Chicago White Sox, Kody Clemens recorded his first career MLB hit with a hard-hit single to right field. It has not been easy sledding for Clemens at the MLB level, his base knock snapped an 0-17 start to his Detroit Tiger career. Clemens provided a veteran answer when asked about his slow start before Monday’s game.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 40 MINUTES AGO