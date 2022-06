JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Early voting for the primary runoff elections is underway across the state of Arkansas. Voting started at 8 a.m. Monday, June 13, and runs through Friday, June 17, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and again on Monday, June 20, during those same hours. There will be no weekend early voting available.

