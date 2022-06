JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State baseball is adding some JUCO talent to their 2023 roster. One of the newest commits is a Jonesboro native. Jake Henry Williams committed to the Red Wolves on Saturday. The JHS alum had a stellar freshman season at Connors State. Williams hit .307 with 7 home runs and 42 RBI. The outfielder had a decorated 2021 at JHS. He hit .472 with 5 homers and 51 RBI. Jake earned All-State and AP All-Arkansas honors to name a few. He played on a Golden Hurricane squad that reached the 5A State Championship Game.

