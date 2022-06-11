ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guardians rally for 3 in 9th, send A's to 10th straight loss

By CBS San Francisco
CLEVELAND (AP) -- José Ramírez doubled twice, then homered to begin a three-run rally in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Cleveland Guardians sent Oakland to its 10th straight loss, beating the Athletics 3-2 Friday night.

The A's are struck in their first double-digit skid since 2011 and have outscored 60-20 during the streak. Oakland has the worst record in the American League at 20-40 and has not won since May 29 against Texas.

Oakland starter Paul Blackburn pitched eight shutout innings in the longest outing of his career, allowing four hits and striking out three.

Ramírez, who leads the majors with 56 RBIs, was the only baserunner to get past second until the ninth for the young Guardians, who have won nine of 11 and moved two games above .500.

Ramírez hit his 16th homer to lead off the ninth against Dany Jiménez (2-4) to make it 2-1.

Cleveland then loaded the bases with no outs and Owen Miller hit a tying sacrifice fly. Sam Moll relieved and gave up an infield single to Steven Kwan that loaded the bases.

Luke Maile followed with a sacrice fly, setting off a celebration in the rain that unexpectedly arrived during the inning.

Converted outfielder Anthony Gose (2-0) struck out two of the three batters he faced in the ninth. Cleveland starter Triston McKenzie worked six innings, allowing two runs on homers by Seth Brown and Sean Murphy.

Oscar Gonzalez went 1 for 4, giving him hits in 13 of his first 14 career games. Roger Maris held the previous Cleveland franchise mark with 12.

Brown homered in the first and Murphy went deep in the second. Oakland has 37 home runs -- the second fewest in baseball -- and only managed five hits to drop its league-low batting average to .209.

DOWNWARD SPIRAL

Athletics RHP Lou Trivino, who posted a team-high 22 saves in 2021, is tied for the most losses by a reliever in the American League with five. The deposed closer has a 9.20 ERA in 21 appearances this season, allowing 15 earned runs in 14 2/3 innings. "Lou is one of the guys in the bullpen that we need to have success," manager Mark Kotsay said. "And he's had it here before."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Athletics: 2B Jed Lowrie (wrist, shoulder soreness) was not in the lineup after being involved in an collision on the bases Thursday. Kotsay said Lowrie "is pretty sore and has been in for treatment, but there is no guarantee he'll be available off the bench." Lowrie has gone hitless in nine straight at-bats as part of a 5-for-42 slump.

Guardians: RHP Aaron Civale (left gluteal soreness), who was injured May 20 against Detroit, will make a second rehab start for Triple-A Columbus. Civale threw 50 pitches in two innings Thursday, allowing two runs at Indianapolis. "By his account, Aaron was a little rusty, so he'll pitch again in five days," manager Terry Francona said.

UP NEXT

Athletics: RHP Frankie Montas (2-6, 3.06 ERA) seeks to stop his career-long losing streak at five. Montas has a 2.87 ERA and is holding opponents to a .214 average over his past nine starts, but has not earned a win.

