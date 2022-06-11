ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Oakland councilmember says National Guard needed to counter gun crime

By Da Lin
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y1SlG_0g7TCP2p00

Oakland councilmember calls for National Guard to counter gun violence 04:11

OAKLAND (KPIX) -- Neighbors in Oakland's Fruitvale District said they're seeing an uptick in gun violence near the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and 35th Avenue in recent months. They shared surveillance videos of shootings, including a murder, with KPIX.

Neighbors said there was a non-injury shooting there on April 29, a robbery that turned deadly on May 12 and drive-by shooting on June 5.

"I always make sure I have some kind of weapon like a pepper spray or a little baton -- something -- that's become our norm. It's feeling like you always have to be ready to fight, which is a horrible feeling," said Renee, who declined to provide her last name. She has lived in the Fruitvale District for 20 years.

"I used to walk. I didn't have a car. I rode my bike and I walked everywhere but not anymore," Renee said.

Renee shared the surveillance video of the May 12 robbery. It showed three gunmen trying to rob a vending cart at the intersection.

When the customers fought back, a gunman shot a man in the head at close range. Oakland police say he died at the hospital.

"It's so horrible this man died waiting to get food, to get fried chicken and French fries," Renee said.

Councilman Noel Gallo represents the Fruitvale District. He said police have not arrested anyone in those recent shootings.

Councilman Gallo said the police force is down by roughly 100 officers and allied agencies have staffing issues as well and can't help as much.

"For me, the only alternative I have left is to call out the National Guard. Have the governor send out the National Guard to help protect us," Gallo said. "I'm not joking."

Councilman Gallo said he recently urged the mayor to reach out to the governor since he said only the mayor's office can make that request.

He admits more police won't stop the crisis. He said the city needs to offer young people opportunities before they pick up a gun. Gallo also wants families to step up and provide a better family structure for young people.

As for Renee, she said they need help fast.

"Criminals just seem to think it's a free-for-all just to come out and there's no consequences and they won't get caught," Renee said.

Comments / 39

agent-007
2d ago

It all starts in the family. It’s just like public assistance. The democrats have created a cycle of dependence and told families they would take care of their kids. This is what you get.

Reply
20
Alice Mak
2d ago

It’s the police’s job not the national guards. So, all the while you keep on defunding the police is to use the national guards to defend your city? Then when they align with laws, you then demand to defund national guards?!

Reply
15
denise
2d ago

Over fund the police. Get your city back. Your fault you defunded the police. Please. Lock em up. Bail. Incarceration. Put your foot down.

Reply(1)
18
Related
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland PD's first gun buyback in decade nets 131 firearms

OAKLAND, Calif. - For the first time in nearly a decade, Oakland police participated in a gun buyback program. Saturday’s event resulted in 131 guns turned in, and over $10,000 worth of gift certificates given out, according to officials. Organizers acknowledge that gun buybacks aren’t a solution for reducing...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bomb threat prompts search of State Sen. Scott Wiener's home

SAN FRANCISCO – State Sen. Scott Wiener vowed he would continue to fight for the LGBTQ community despite receiving a death threat that prompted authorities to search his San Francisco home for potential bombs over the weekend."Been getting lots of check-ins about the death threat we received yesterday. I truly appreciate it," Wiener said on his Twitter account Monday. "I receive lots of death threats & have for years. They're mostly about our civil rights work for LGBTQ people & people with HIV."According to the San Francisco Chronicle, officers with bomb-sniffing dogs searched Wiener's home Sunday after his staff received...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

San Jose police confirm March fatal shooting suspect in custody in Chicago

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose on Monday confirmed a suspect in a fatal shooting in late March is in custody after being arrested in Chicago last month.On March 27 at approximately 2:44 a.m., police responded to a report of a shooting the area of South 4th Street and East San Carlos Street. Arriving officers located an adult male suffering from at least one gun shot wound. Arriving paramedics pronounced the victim deceased at the scene. The victim was later identified as 27-year-old Jacqui Amir Biggins. The fatal shooting was San Jose's fourth homicide of 2022.That shooting near...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose Mayor hopes to bring back police foot patrols

SAN JOSE - San Jose mayor Sam Liccardo is calling for an increase in foot patrols in the city as part of the new budget that will be presented to the city council on Tuesday."We want to re-initiate the era of community policing where officers will be building relationships of trust in the community. We want them to talk to business owners and residents rather than have them drive around in patrol cars," the mayor said. The new budget includes funding to add twenty officers to the SJPD. It also adds four officers to the department's mobile crisis assessment...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Hayward police investigating fourth homicide of 2022

HAYWARD (CBS SF) -- Police in Hayward were investigating the city's fourth fatal shooting of 2022, on Monday.It happened in the 27000 block of Whitman Street. Around 8:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired and found an unresponsive man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police took a suspect into custody.So far, authorities have not identified the victim or the suspect."There are no other suspects outstanding or other known threats to the community," said police in a statement. "The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation."Anyone with information should contact Detective Green at (510) 293-7176.
HAYWARD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Deputies: Proud Boys disrupted drag queen storytelling at San Lorenzo library

SAN LORENZO – The Alameda County Sheriff's Office is investigating a group of men likely associated with the proud boys who disrupted a drag queen storytelling event on Saturday with homophobic and transphobic slurs.Deputies said the incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. at the San Lorenzo Library located on Paseo Grande. Alameda County Sheriff's Dept. Lt. Ray Kelly said the group entered the library during an event called Drag Queen Story Time. Kyle Chu, also known as drag queen Panda Dulce, hosted a story hour meant for preschool-aged children in celebration of Pride Month. "I've always received death threats, hate mail...
SAN LORENZO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oakland Police#National Guard#Shooting#Gun Violence#Violent Crime#Foothill Boulevard#French
CBS San Francisco

Man killed in San Jose fatal triple shooting over weekend was a security guard

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose on Monday confirmed the man fatally shot as he tried to break-up an argument in a deadly murder-suicide over the weekend was a security guard.The new information came out late Monday morning during a San Jose Police Department briefing.Investigators said the guard tried to approach a couple who was fighting in the parking lot of an apartment complex at Crescent Village Circle at around 1 a.m. Sunday morning.That's when the man shot the guard before fatally shooting the mother of his children and turning the gun on himself. All three were pronounced dead...
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco utility worker stabbed in neck, suspect flees

SAN FRANCISCO - A utility worker in San Francisco was left with life-threatening injuries Saturday after being stabbed in the neck. Police in South San Francisco said the worker was stabbed while working in the 900 block of Antoinette Lane at approximately 9:30 a.m., and the suspect fled the scene.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

Ghost guns recovered after traffic stop, children in car

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department recovered two ghost guns and an illegal high capacity drum magazine during a traffic stop, it said on Twitter on Sunday. Two people in the car were gang members, SJPD said. There were also children in the car at the time the guns were recovered, […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

One dead in Sunday morning Oakland shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One person died in a shooting in Oakland early Sunday morning, the Oakland Police Department said in a press release. The shooting happened just after 4:00 a.m. in the area of East 19th Street and 7th Avenue, OPD said. A community member reported to police two people arguing before hearing gunshots. […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Three dead in San Jose murder-suicide

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON)– Three people died in a murder-suicide in San Jose early Sunday morning the San Jose Police Department said. Officers arrived at the 300 block of Crescent Village Circle around 1:00 a.m. and found two men and one woman with fatal gunshot wounds. SJPD said the adult male suspect in the case […]
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Teen Girl Suffers Collapsed Lung Following Pellet Gun Attack in San Jose

A 15-year-old girl is in intensive care after a pellet gun attack in San Jose. It happened as she was walking near Valley Fair Mall. Gianna Vitarelli is currently in pediatric intensive care at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center with a collapsed lung. She told NBC Bay Area Sunday that she’s disheartened someone would shoot her with a pellet gun.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
60K+
Followers
23K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy