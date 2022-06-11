ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Leacock Earns Second Team All-American honors on Third Day of NCAA Championships

By Alma Solis
golobos.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUGENE, Ore. — Rivaldo Leacock of the University of New Mexico track & field team earned Second Team All-American as he placed ninth in the 400m hurdles final on Friday night at the NCAA Championships at Hayward Field. Leacock was the one and only New Mexico student-athlete to...

golobos.com

golobos.com

12 Straight! Lobos Once Again Ace APR

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — For the 12th consecutive year, The University of New Mexico had every sport above the mandated 930 mark in the NCAA Academic Progress Rate Institutional Report. The reports were released publicly by the NCAA. This year’s report, which is the 2020-21 report, saw 11 of UNM’s 16 sports equal or better last year’s four-year rolling score.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

Five All-American Honors Earned on Final Day of NCAAs

EUGENE, Ore. — The University of New Mexico track & field team concluded the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships, earning five more All-American honors on the final day on Friday at Hayward Field. A pair of Lobos started the day off in the 3000m steeplechase. Elise Thorner finished in fifth...
EUGENE, OR
golobos.com

Morgan Spearman Joins Dickson Staff as Assistant Coach

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— University of New Mexico head softball coach Nicole Dickson has made her first coaching staff hire, naming Morgan Spearman as an assistant coach. In her role with UNM, Spearman’s primary responsibilities will be hitting and outfield with recruiting as a secondary responsibility. “We have worked together...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
kscbnews.net

Hulda Joaquim Signs at New Mexico

Seward Lady Saint post player Hulda Joaqim signed to play basketball at the University of New Mexico. The 6’2″ post from Mozambique, Africa will have three years on eligibility remaining due to the Covid shortened 2020-2021 season. Joaquim averaged six points and seven rebounds per game for 22-10 Seward during the 2021-2022 season. She scored 12 points in a February 14 win over Barton and grabbed 14 rebounds in a January 8 win over Hutchinson. She averaged five points and four rebounds per game during an 18-5 season in 2020-2021. Joaquim signs for a UNM program which tied a school record for wins in going 26-10 this season under coach Mike Bradbury.
SEWARD, KS
KOAT 7

The legacy of Don Perkins

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The number 43 still hangs atop University Stadium. The jersey Don Perkins wore as a Lobo that catapulted his name atop the history books. "I teach our guys the past, present and future of Lobo football," UNM head football coach Danny Gonzales said. "The guys that afforded them the opportunities they have and the ones they have to give it to when they're gone and Don was one of those."
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Rio Rancho High School adds coaches

The biggest changes in coaching positions at Rio Rancho High School are taking place between the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years. Some of it was necessitated by the retirement of Athletic Director Vince Metzgar. Metzgar was replaced by Sal Gonzales, the cross country as well as boys track & field...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Holly Holm inducted into International Boxing Hall of Fame

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Holly Holm has been enshrined into the International Boxing Hall of Fame. She along with 16 other boxing greats met up in Canastota, NY, for a week of festivities that was capped off on Sunday with the Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Holm was emotional at the ceremony and during her speech […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Are you not entertained? Gladiators super fans sure are

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While the Duke City Gladiators have only been around for a few years, the team has generated a very supportive fan base. Some have taken it as far as getting a Gladiators tattoo and tailgating over four hours prior to kickoff. “They welcomed me with open arms,” said superfan Matt Garcia. “It […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Adva Cohen
KRQE News 13

Diego Sanchez set for boxing exhibition in July

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s Diego Sanchez will fight again on July 2 in Manchester, England; however, this time he is lacing up the gloves for a boxing match. “I’m inspired and motivated to do something that I have always loved and that is boxing,” said Sanchez. “We would always watch the fights, me and my […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Los Alamos High School 2022 Graduate Malia Trujillo Hanawalt To Major In Biology, Chemistry At University Of New Mexico

Los Alamos High School Class of 2022 graduate Malia Trujillo Hanawalt will attend the University of New Mexico and has been awarded the Presidential Scholarship. Malia will major in Biology and Chemistry and plans to pursue a career in the medical field. During high school, Malia actively participated in the Los Alamos Youth Rotary Club and was selected to participate in the Rotary Youth Exchange 2021-2022. She enjoys volunteering and helping people. Currently, Malia is an intern at Los Alamos National Laboratory. Malia is very grateful for her support from teachers, mentors, friends, and family. Her parents are Mark and Dawn Trujillo Voss, Chad and Margaret Hanawalt. Malia’s siblings are Eric Hanawalt Maestas, Mykayla Trujillo Hanawalt, and Richard Voss. Photo by Samantha D’Anna.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
rrobserver.com

Ag business in Rio Rancho area, Corrales, intern training offered

The application period opens June 10, 2022, and will continue until funds are fully allocated or by March 31, 2023, whichever comes first. Funds will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis for use after July 1, 2022, and must be fully expended by May 31, 2023. For more information...
RIO RANCHO, NM
The Associated Press

Most Hispanic US state weighs benefits of language programs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Jacqueline Powell and her fourth grade classmates toiled over pencil and paper to write a letter in Spanish about what they did in class this year. Powell explained the assignment in perfect Spanish before struggling to translate the words to end her sentence. The 10-year-old charter school student raised her forearms to her temples in a show of mental effort, making her large round glasses seesaw up and down.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Expo New Mexico to host concerts and more this summer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Summer break is in full swing for most students in New Mexico, and with that comes a jam-packed summer lineup down at Expo New Mexico that’s got something for everyone. General Manager of Expo New Mexico, Dan Mourning recently explained all the events taking...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
knau.org

Former Navajo Nation Vice Charman Edward T. Begay dies at 87

Former Vice Chairman of the Navajo Nation Edward T. Begay has died. His family said he died in Albuquerque at the age of 87 surrounded by loved ones. Begay is Tódích’íi’nii and born for the Tl’ogi clan. He grew up in New Mexico and represented the Churchrock and Breadsprings Chapters on the tribal council from 1971-1983.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Daily Lobo

Albuquerque families show their pride

Before, during and after Pride Month, conversations on LGBTQ+ rights and history remain relevant in conversations amongst family units. Families walking through the Albuquerque Pride Parade and festival on Saturday, June 11, expressed the importance of advocating for LGBTQ+ rights, especially with their children, to ensure that they feel accepted at home.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
travelawaits.com

My 9 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Albuquerque, New Mexico

I added Albuquerque, New Mexico, to my RV calendar based on my desire to eat breakfast burritos every day. Seriously, that’s how I often plan my trips, based on places that I hear talked about a lot or read about with a great food scene. My nine favorite restaurants to experience in Albuquerque only whet my appetite for more Southwestern cuisine, so we (me and the hubby) are already talking about wintering there again this year. Here are the places that we really liked and are highly popular — plus the things we liked at each — in alphabetical order.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
KRQE News 13

Marine killed in flight training crash had New Mexico roots

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Valencia County native is among the five Marines killed in a flight training crash. Lance Corporal Evan Strickland was part of a five-man crew on an aircraft flying in California on Wednesday. Details are limited on what caused the crash and Marine officials are currently calling it a “mishap.”Strickland, who was […]
VALENCIA COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Homeless camp in neighborhood, Marine killed from NM, Hot and dry, Gun buyback, Race Amity Festival

Monday’s Top Stories Holly Holm enshrined into International Boxing Hall of Fame HSI agents find woman captive in Anthony trailer Witnesses catch man throw Molotov cocktail at house New housing developments set for Taos US: Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine appears effective for kids under 5 Boston transit agency to use sensors to tackle public urination on […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico June 10 – June 16

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from June 10 – June 16 around New Mexico. June 10-12 – Summertime in Old Town – Plan to visit Historic Old Town this weekend and enjoy free, live, and local entertainment. For the full entertainment schedule, visit the city’s website.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Two Albuquerque teens land roles in Stranger Things season 4

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  Stranger Things season four shows some familiar Albuquerque landmark and fans of the show may even recognize a face or two. “It was weird because the camera would come on and we’d bully Milly Bobby Brown and we were horrible to her and everything,” said Stranger Things Season Four Mean Girl, Gabriella […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

