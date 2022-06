It appears Mekhi Becton will not take the field for the New York Jets at mandatory minicamp. One of the biggest stories of the New York Jets‘ offseason has been the absence of offensive tackle Mekhi Becton. After flashing dominance as a rookie in 2020, the mammoth left tackle sustained a knee injury during Week 1 that kept him out for the entire 2021 season. The result is uncertainty about the future of the former 11th overall pick.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO