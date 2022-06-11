ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siskiyou County, CA

Female mountain guide, 32, killed after hiker slipped pulling three people tethered together down 2,500ft of ice

Cover picture for the articleA MOUNTAIN guide fell over 1,000 feet to her death in an accident that also injured two others. Jillian Elizabeth Webster, 32, was helping a couple reach the summit of Mount Shasta in California Monday when one of the hikers slipped. A female mountain guide is dead after plumetting...

