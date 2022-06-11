Female mountain guide, 32, killed after hiker slipped pulling three people tethered together down 2,500ft of ice

“You’re all gonna die”– 10-year-old Samuel Salinas, a survivor of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, recalls what the shooter said. As reported in People, In a tragic incident that took place on May 24th, 2022, at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, USA, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos fatally shot nineteen students and two teachers. Earlier that day, Ramos evidently shot his grandmother in the forehead, severely wounding her. Then, he headed for the school. Approximately five minutes before entering the premises of Robb Elementary, he started firing shots with his AR-15 style rifle. Then he entered the premises through an unlocked side gate and faced no obstruction in the process. Upon entering the building, he locked himself in a classroom. It is there that the tragedy took place. Inside the classroom, he shot and killed twenty-one people including nineteen students and two teachers. He then remained there for approximately an hour before a member of the United States Border Patrol Tactical Unit (BORTAC) fatally shot him.
