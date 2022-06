Situated on a picturesque corner lot in the prestigious Kona Vistas neighborhood in Kailua-Kona, this one-of-a-kind luxury estate home boasts incredible architectural details and one of the best 180-degree ocean views in Kona. This eye-catching masterpiece was designed to impress even the most discerning buyer. As you step into the gorgeous entrance, the open-air foyer brings the outside in, accented by stately ohia posts inside and out leading to a breathtaking saltwater infinity pool that unfolds toward the endless ocean view. The property's surrounding landscaping and spacious lanais combine to create a peaceful enclave that provides abundant outdoor island living space suitable for extravagant soirees or enjoying quiet sunsets with family and friends.

KAILUA-KONA, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO