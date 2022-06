TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Remember the pinball arcades of your childhood? Well, they’re once again a popular spot and there’s one that’s lighting up the Monroe Mall. It all came about after owner David DeSloover retired after 31 years at Ford. “Within a month of retiring, my wife was like you have got to find something to do, so we opened up the arcade,” said DeSloover.

