After splitting the first tow games of the Super Regional, a winner take all third game was setup between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Tennessee Volunteers. Notre Dame was looking to make only their third trip to Omaha for the College World Series, while Tennessee was looking to end one of the most dominant seasons in college baseball history with a national championship. Only one would continue their season after today and after two games of high scoring offense, this one turned out to be more of a pitcher’s duel, something that plays right into Notre Dame’s strengths.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO