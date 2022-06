Steph Curry has been on an absolute tear in these NBA Finals for the Golden State Warriors. He has taken it to this vaunted Boston Celtics defense in a way that no one else has done in this postseason and is putting up absurd numbers at the moment. The Warriors guard is averaging 34.3 points per game on 50% shooting from the field and 49% from beyond the arc, which is just flat-out ridiculous. It has led to John Hollinger stating that Curry should win Finals MVP even if they lose the Finals, which speaks to how great he has been.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO