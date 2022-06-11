ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Sandra Oh Says ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fame Made Her ‘Very Sick’ With Body Aches, Insomnia

By Jackie Manno
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago

Grey’s Anatomy star Sandra Oh had an honest conversation about how stardom affected her physical health for Variety’s Actors on Actors video series. Sandra debuted her role as Dr. Christina Yang on the medical drama in 2005, and discussed the toll it took on her with Squid Game star Jung Ho-yeon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46LNx5_0g7T6olX00
Sandra Oh on “Grey’s Anatomy” (Abc-Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock)

“My life changed very much. And it’s tricky to imagine, because this is almost 20 years ago, so the context is very different, the stress is the same — or the confusion is the same. And I think that’s why my question to you is, how are you taking care of yourself? Because I feel like, honestly, I got sick. I think my whole body was very, very sick. Even though you keep on working, right?” the Killing Eve actress disclosed when the two discussed how to remain healthy and balanced.

“It’s just like, “Oh, I can’t sleep. Oh, my back hurts. I don’t know what’s wrong with my skin.” I learned that I had to take care of my health first. But that’s not only your body, right? That is your soul. That is definitely your mind. You know what I mean? Because you can’t ultimately depend on anyone else. You have to somehow find it within yourself,” she insightfully added.

However, it appears that Sandra has managed to figure out how to prioritize self care in her life. “And now, as I’m deeper into my career, the more time I realize that I have to spend with my creative self: That could be sleeping, that could be walking in the woods, that could be meditating, that could be actually going to class, that could be all those things. Because I realize that part sustains all the — almost the immediacy, the ability to be present,” she told Jung in a reflective statement.

Sandra also told Sunday TODAY With Willie Guest about how loosing her privacy affected her mental health as well. “To be perfectly honest, it was traumatic,” she explained in a moment of vulnerability in August 2021. Despite this, it seems as if Sandra has developed some healthy coping strategies. “When one loses one’s anonymity, you have to build skills to still try and be real” she powerfully concluded.

Comments / 0

Related
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Sandra Oh admits fame made her 'very sick'

Sandra Oh's 'Grey's Anatomy' fame caused her to become "very, very sick". The 50-year-old actress starred as Dr. Cristina Yang for ten seasons in the medical drama, and Sandra admits that fame had a detrimental impact on her health. She shared: "When 'Grey’s Anatomy' came my life changed very much....
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sandra Oh
The Independent

Pete Davidson told Kim Kardashian she would become ‘obsessed’ with him in exactly four months

Kim Kardashian has opened about the start of her relationship with Pete Davidson and how he predicted she’d become “obsessed” with him in the most recent episode of The Kardashians.During the new episode, which aired on Thursday 9 June, the 41-year-old reality star was on her plane to her Sports Illustrated photoshoot, as Davidson sent her one of her favourite snacks, Dibs bite sized ice cream, for her trip.From there, she went on to discuss the timeline of her relationship, in an on-camera interview, noting how Davidson told her that she was going to become “obsessed” with him in a...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Richard Gere’s Kids: Meet His 3, Rarely Seen Children

Richard Gere has been in the spotlight for over 50 years. After making his debut in the 1974 film The Lords of Flatbush, the 72-year-old actor quickly rose to fame in a variety of popular movies, like An Officer And A Gentleman, Pretty Woman, and Chicago. Richard has long been celebrated for his acting skills, and he’s even earned a Primetime Emmy nomination in 1994 for his performance in And The Band Played On.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
E! News

Kylie Jenner Shares Rare Photo of Her Baby Boy With Stormi Webster

Watch: Kylie Jenner Is "Feeling Like Herself" After Postpartum Hormones. On May 28, Kylie Jenner offered fans another rare glimpse at her and Travis Scott's now-3-month-old son, whose name has yet to be revealed publicly. The Kylie Cosmetics founder posted on her Instagram Story a photo of the baby's little feet peeking out from the bottom of a Fisher Price Jumperoo. His 4-year-old sister Stormi Webster's feet are seen next to his.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Meghan Markle poses with baby daughter Lili at her first birthday party

The Duchess of Sussex has been pictured with her baby daughter Lili at home in Windsor at the little girl's intimate first birthday party. Prince Harry and Meghan's close friend, photographer Misan Harriman, shared the black-and-white group photo on Instagram which also featured his wife and daughters. "It was such...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insomnia#Anatomy#Aches#Mental Health
shefinds

Here’s What Khloé Kardashian’s Face Really Looks Like Without Instagram Filters—We’re Blown Away!

Khloé Kardashian has been scrutinized for her overuse of Photoshop and other filters more than any other member of her famous family. (Although we think older sister Kim Kardashian does come a very close second, for not just Photoshopping her own face and body, but for superimposing other people into pictures, allegedly changing her boyfriend Pete Davidson’s appearance, and even changing backgrounds.) But we never realized just how much the filters altered Khloé’s appearance until we saw side by side comparisons of the same pictures – or pictures from the same day/event, for example – that show us her real face!
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Cardi B’s Son Wave, 9 Mos., Looks Just Like Sister Kulture, 3, In Cute New Photos

Cardi B, 29, gave fans some joy on June 4 when she shared brand new photos of her son Wave! The doting mom posted the adorable snapshots to celebrate the tot turning nine months old and she didn’t hold back. Her followers got to see several close-up pics of the happy baby posing and smiling, just months after she initially kept him out of the spotlight in the days shortly after his birth.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Kourtney Kardashian's Kids Aren't Thrilled About This Element of Their Mom's Relationship With Travis Barker

Click here to read the full article. Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker’s steamy PDA has been off the charts since they’ve started dating. While we’re not exactly mad about it (um, couple goals!), Kardashian’s children — Mason, 12, Penelope, 9 and Reign, 7 — are really not on board with all the love and affection they’ve been witnessing between their mom and stepdad. In the May 19 episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kardashian and Barker were engaging in one of their many usual make out sessions in front of all three kiddos. Penelope and Reign were in the middle of...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Justin Bieber experiencing ‘full paralysis’ on right side of face, due to virus

Justin Bieber has revealed that he’s experiencing “full paralysis” on the right side of his face, as a result of a virus. The “Peaches” singer, who is currently on his Justice World Tour, originally postponed his Toronto concert dates due to an undisclosed illness. However, on Friday (10 June), Bieber posted a video on Instagram to show and explain to fans the extent of his ailment, which he has attributed to Ramsay Hunt syndrome. The syndrome is said to occur in people who’ve had chickenpox. “Hey everyone, Justin here. I wanted to update you guys on what’s been going...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Melissa Gorga Says She Feels ‘No Guilt’ After Ending Friendship With Teresa Giudice

There’s no love lost between Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice. The Real Housewives of New Jersey castmates and sisters in law are no longer pretending to like each other, Melissa, 42, said in a May 16 interview on the Betches’ Mention It All podcast. She told the podcast that she gave it her all and is simply throwing in the towel when it comes to her famously volatile dynamic with Teresa, 49. “I truly feel like I have hit every avenue,” Melissa admitted. “I have no guilt.”
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Britney Spears parties in three reception looks at Sam Asghari wedding

Hit me baby, three more times. Britney Spears married Sam Asghari on Thursday in an intimate ceremony at their Los Angeles home, and the pop star didn’t disappoint when it came to delivering some memorable fashion moments. While she went with a sleek, classic white custom Versace creation with a high slit and a traditional veil for the ceremony, she went a more classic Britney route for the reception festivities. After the “I dos” were over, the “Toxic” singer changed out of her custom Versace wedding gown into three party-ready looks, all by the designer. She kicked off the event —...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

'That wasn't a joke!' Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden makes awkward blunder as she tells teen comic Eva Abley with cerebral palsy that she has 'funny bones'

Amanda Holden suffered an awkward moment on Wednesday night's live Britain's Got Talent semi final. The TV star, 51, was left red faced after she told teenage comic Eva Abley, who has cerebral palsy, that she had 'funny bones.'. Eva, 14, was being critiqued by Amanda and her fellow judges...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
201K+
Followers
18K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy