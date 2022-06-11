ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Marlins’ López leaves with bruised wrist after hit by ball

By KRISTIE RIEKEN
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
HOUSTON (AP) — Miami starter Pablo López left Friday night’s game against the Houston Astros in the fifth inning with a bruised right wrist after being hit by a comebacker.

The team announced X-rays were negative and López’s wrist was bruised.

There was one out in the fifth inning when López was injured on a single by Michael Brantley. The ball hit Lopez’s wrist and bounced away from the mound. Lopez immediately grabbed his wrist and winced in pain.

Trainers came out to check on him and he threw a couple of warmup pitches before being taken out of the game, walking off the field and into the clubhouse.

He was replaced by Richard Bleier with the Marlins leading 6-1 after Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Jesús Aguilar hit two home runs each.

