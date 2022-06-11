ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Guardians rally for 3 in 9th, send A’s to 10th straight loss

By BRIAN DULIK
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p5Wqx_0g7T6fp000
1 of 12

CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramírez doubled twice, then homered to begin a three-run rally in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Cleveland Guardians sent Oakland to its 10th straight loss, beating the Athletics 3-2 on Friday night.

The A’s are stuck in their first double-digit skid since 2011 and have been outscored 60-20 during the streak. Oakland has the worst record in the American League at 20-40 and has not won since May 29 against Texas.

“Every time you think you’re going to get a break, they generally don’t go your way,” A’s manager Mark Kotsay said. “It’s never easy getting out of these situations. You have to earn them yourself.”

Ramírez, who leads the majors with 56 RBIs, hit his 16th homer to lead off the ninth against Dany Jiménez (2-4). Cleveland then loaded the bases with no outs and Owen Miller delivered the tying sacrifice fly.

Sam Moll relieved and gave up an infield single to Steven Kwan that again loaded the bases. Luke Maile followed with a sacrifice fly that scored rookie Oscar Gonzalez, setting off a celebration in the rain that unexpectedly arrived during the inning.

“José is the best player in baseball, I’ve said it 50 times,” Guardians designated hitter Josh Naylor said. “He’s incredibly clutch. When he comes up in a close game, you know something is going to go down. He’s incredible.”

Ramírez was the only baserunner to get past second until the ninth for the young Guardians, who have won nine of 11 and moved two games above .500.

Gonzalez went 1 for 4, giving him hits in 13 of his first 14 career games. Roger Maris held the previous Cleveland franchise mark with 12.

“Sometimes you just get out of their way because you don’t want to make them nervous,” Guardians manager Terry Francona said. “We’re going up against some men and we’ve got some kids, and they’re doing OK.”

Oakland right-hander Paul Blackburn pitched eight shutout innings in the longest outing of his career, allowing four hits and striking out three to lower his road ERA to 0.93.

Converted outfielder Anthony Gose (2-0) struck out two of the three batters he faced in the ninth. Cleveland starter Triston McKenzie worked six innings, allowing solo homers by Seth Brown and Sean Murphy.

Brown homered in the first and Murphy went deep in the second. The A’s have 37 home runs -- the second fewest in baseball -- and only managed five hits to drop their league-low batting average to .209.

“That’s a good team and they’re hot right now,” Blackburn said. “Times like this are tough for anybody, but you try to come in every day with a clear mind and not look at any streak.”

DOWNWARD SPIRAL

Athletics RHP Lou Trivino, who posted a team-high 22 saves in 2021, is tied for the most losses by a reliever in the American League with five. The deposed closer has a 9.20 ERA in 21 appearances this season, allowing 15 earned runs in 14 2/3 innings. “Lou is one of the guys in the bullpen that we need to have success,” Kotsay said. “And he’s had it here before.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Athletics: 2B Jed Lowrie (wrist, shoulder soreness) was not in the lineup after being involved in an collision on the bases Thursday. Kotsay said Lowrie “is pretty sore and has been in for treatment, but there is no guarantee he’ll be available off the bench.” Lowrie has gone hitless in nine straight at-bats as part of a 5-for-42 slump.

Guardians: RHP Aaron Civale (left gluteal soreness), who was injured May 20 against Detroit, will make a second rehab start for Triple-A Columbus. Civale threw 50 pitches in two innings Thursday, allowing two runs at Indianapolis. “By his account, Aaron was a little rusty, so he’ll pitch again in five days,” manager Terry Francona said.

Athletics: RHP Frankie Montas (2-6, 3.06 ERA) seeks to stop his career-long losing streak at five. Montas has a 2.87 ERA and is holding opponents to a .214 average over his past nine starts, but has not earned a win.

Guardians: RHP Zach Plesac (2-4, 4.72 ERA) has one win in his last seven starts, striking out eight over six innings in a 3-2 victory at Baltimore on June 5. Plesac has a 1-3 record with a 6.21 ERA during the timeframe.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Yadier Molina starting for Cardinals Saturday

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Molina is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Reds starter Hunter Greene. Our models project Molina for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Andrew Knizner not in Cardinals' Saturday lineup

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Knizner is being replaced behind the plate by Yadier Molina versus Reds starter Hunter Greene. In 103 plate appearances this season, Knizner has a .207 batting average with a .563 OPS, 1 home...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Padres take on the Rockies on home winning streak

LINE: Padres -224, Rockies +185; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Colorado Rockies aiming to extend a three-game home winning streak. San Diego has a 16-11 record in home games and a 36-22 record overall. The Padres are 19-6 in games when they did not give up a home run.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Baltimore, OH
State
Texas State
Oakland, CA
Sports
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Homer, OH
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Sports
numberfire.com

TJ Friedl not in Reds' Monday lineup

Cincinnati Reds outfielder TJ Friedl is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Friedl is being replaced in left field by Tommy Pham versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. In 93 plate appearances this season, Friedl has a .202 batting average with a .533 OPS, 12 runs, 6...
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Athletics look to stop slide in matchup with the Guardians

LINE: Guardians -119, Athletics -100; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics are looking to end their 10-game losing streak with a victory over the Cleveland Guardians. Cleveland is 28-26 overall and 15-9 in home games. The Guardians have gone 14-7 in games when they did not give...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

This Date in Baseball

1905 — Christy Mathewson of the New York Giants pitched his second no-hit game, beating the Chicago Cubs and Mordecai Brown 1-0. Mathewson and Brown matched no-hitters for eight innings. The Giants got two hits in the ninth for the win. 1912 — Christy Mathewson recorded his 300th career...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Francona
Person
Luke Maile
Person
Roger Maris
Person
Jed Lowrie
Person
Sam Moll
Person
Frankie Montas
Person
Homer
Person
Triston Mckenzie
ESPN

Ramirez continues tear with 3 RBIs, Guardians beat A's 6-3

CLEVELAND -- — José Ramírez had three RBI, including a two-run double in the first inning, to continue his torrid production and the Cleveland Guardians defeated the Oakland Athletics 6-3 on Sunday. Ramírez, who leads the majors with 59 RBI, pulled a double down the left-field line...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Myles Straw not in Guardians' Saturday lineup

Cleveland Guardians outfielder Myles Straw is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Straw is being replaced in center field by Steven Kwan versus Athletics starter Frankie Montas. In 234 plate appearances this season, Straw has a .219 batting average with a .589 OPS, 38 runs, 7...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleveland Guardians#Athletics#The American League
numberfire.com

Brian Serven catching for Rockies on Sunday

Colorado Rockies catcher Brian Serven is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres. Serven will catch for right-hander German Marquez on Sunday and bat ninth versus left-hander Blake Snell and the Padres. Elias Diaz returns to the bench. Serven is batting 0.275 this season in...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Guardians' Steven Kwan sitting versus A's Sunday

The Cleveland Guardians did not include Steven Kwan in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Kwan will take the morning off while Myles Straw bats leadoff against A's lefty Cole Irvin and covers centerfield for the Guardians. Kwan has enjoyed an auspicious start to his career, batting...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

941K+
Followers
456K+
Post
426M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy