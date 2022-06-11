ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Buxton hits another pair of HRs as Twins power past Rays 9-4

By DAVE CAMPBELL
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yRhV6_0g7T6d3Y00
1 of 8

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Byron Buxton has his mind and swing in powerful sync. The Minnesota Twins are following his lead — and scoring in bunches.

Buxton had his second straight two-homer game and the Twins sent another quality opposing starting pitcher to an early exit, beating the Tampa Bay Rays 9-4 on Friday night.

“You slow the game down and let it come back to you,” Buxton said, “and eventually the hits that you hit hard start to fall, and things like this start to happen.”

Buxton has gone deep five times in the last three days and moved into a tie for second in the major leagues with 17 homers in just 43 games. Carlos Correa tacked on a two-run shot in the eighth inning for the Twins, who have scored eight-plus runs in five of their last seven games.

Randy Arozarena and Vidal Bruján hit back-to-back homers for the Rays in the seventh. Isaac Paredes went deep in the second against Twins starter Devin Smeltzer (3-0), who allowed only one other hit over six-plus innings and retired 10 straight batters at one point.

Arozarena’s home run was an inside-the-park drive, the second of the season for the Rays following Kevin Kiermaier — who also accomplished the feat at Target Field last year. Bruján’s homer was the first of his career.

Drew Rasmussen (5-3) turned in his worst of 12 starts this year for Tampa Bay, coming off seven shutout innings of three-hit ball in his last turn. He was charged with seven runs on nine hits in 4 1/3 innings, though three runs were unearned thanks to a fifth-inning fielding error on first baseman Harold Ramírez.

Rays starters had allowed two runs or fewer in 20 of the last 26 games. The Twins just got done roughing up New York standouts Jameson Taillon, Nestor Cortes and Gerrit Cole earlier this week, though they won only one of those three games.

“Their lineup, one through nine, is really good. One through four or five is ridiculously good,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said.

The Twins sent 11 batters to the plate in the fifth inning, a rally that included RBI doubles by Jorge Polanco and Gary Sánchez and RBI singles by Nick Gordon and Luis Arraez.

“This offense is incredible to watch,” Smeltzer said. “It’s not like they’re just good ballplayers. They’re electric.”

TWIN HOMERS

After a 10-7 loss to the Yankees on Thursday night and the discouraging news before the game that top prospect Royce Lewis needs another ACL surgery, the Twins needed a pick-me-up.

Buxton’s first homer was a no-doubt drive into the second deck. The second one came off a half-swing, no less, that managed to travel into the bullpen behind left-center after a “really good pitch” by Rasmussen — a low-and-away slider.

“Shoot, from the mound it looked like he hit it one-handed,” Rasmussen said.

This was Buxton’s eighth multi-homer game, and he became the fourth player in franchise history to do so in consecutive games. Eddie Rosario (2019), Kirby Puckett (1987), Don Mincher (1963) and Harmon Killebrew (1959, with the Washington Senators) were the others.

“I’m sure he’ll do something next week or tomorrow that we haven’t seen him do before,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “That’s some greatness right there.”

WE WANT RANDY!

The young, boisterous crowd in the left field bleachers spent much of the game taunting Arozarena, who was the closest Rays player to their seats, by chanting his first name and mixing in some “We want Randy!” verses. The good-natured razzing continued as Arozarena batted in the seventh, right before his inside-the-park homer.

Gordon, who played center field with Buxton taking a turn as the designated hitter, had a chance to catch it as he tried to camp under the high fly on the track, but the ball eluded his outstretched glove and bounced toward shallow center as Arozarena raced around the bases.

“I think the fans love me, and I think it’s fun to have fun with them,” Arozarena said through a translator. “It helps me play a little bit better. It makes me happy.”

GOOD TIMING

The Twins staged a Buxton-themed giveaway for this game — not a jersey or a bobblehead, but a 2022-friendly non-fungible token. This was the first such promotion for the team involving the digital collectible, or NFT, and this one included images of Buxton’s signature and a customized notation of the game information and seat location for each ticket-holder.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays: More bad news came before the game with season-ending Tommy John elbow surgery determined for reliever Andrew Kittredge and, in a lesser blow, catcher Mike Zunino placed on the injured list with shoulder inflammation. Both players were All-Stars in 2021.

Twins: The rotation should get a big boost next week with the return of RHPs Sonny Gray (pectoral strain) and Joe Ryan (COVID-19), Baldelli said. Both pitchers are expected to start in Seattle, likely Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rays: RHP Shane Baz will start the middle game of the series in his 2022 debut. He’s been on the 60-day injured list recovering from arthroscopic elbow surgery on March 21.

Twins: RHP Chi Chi González will come up from Triple-A St. Paul and start on Saturday. He pitched three innings in a fill-in start on June 3.

___

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Arraez slam lifts Twins as Buxton, Correa rest

Luis Arraez went 3-for-5 with a grand slam and the bullpen came through with a strong performance as the Minnesota Twins earned a 6-5 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday afternoon. Things were not looking good for the Twins early as starter Chi Chi Rodriguez allowed three runs...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Mullins leads Orioles against the Blue Jays after 4-hit game

LINE: Blue Jays -303, Orioles +246; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles take on the Toronto Blue Jays after Cedric Mullins had four hits against the Royals on Sunday. Toronto has gone 18-10 at home and 35-24 overall. The Blue Jays have the fourth-best team slugging...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Local
Florida Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Tampa, FL
The Associated Press

This Date in Baseball

1905 — Christy Mathewson of the New York Giants pitched his second no-hit game, beating the Chicago Cubs and Mordecai Brown 1-0. Mathewson and Brown matched no-hitters for eight innings. The Giants got two hits in the ninth for the win. 1912 — Christy Mathewson recorded his 300th career...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Isaac Paredes sitting Saturday for Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Isaac Paredes is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. Paredes is being replaced at second base by Vidal Brujan versus Twins starter Chi Chi Gonzalez. In 73 plate appearances this season, Paredes has a .200 batting average with a...
TAMPA, FL
TMZ.com

Mike Scioscia Says He Won't Manage Angels Again, 'I'm Relaxing Now'

There's absolutely no way Mike Scioscia returns to manage the Angels following Joe Maddon's firing ... the former Halos coach tells TMZ Sports he's officially done with that part of his life. The 63-year-old, who coached L.A. from 2000 to 2018 -- winning one World Series -- told us out...
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Shane Baz
Person
Kirby Puckett
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Andrew Kittredge
Person
Byron Buxton
Person
Harold Ramírez
Person
Jorge Polanco
Person
Rocco Baldelli
Person
Drew Rasmussen
Person
Gary Sánchez
Person
Eddie Rosario
Person
Devin Smeltzer
Person
Jameson Taillon
Person
Harmon Killebrew
Person
Kevin Kiermaier
The Associated Press

Hoskins’ RBI in 9th rallies Phillies past Marlins 3-2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Vierling had a two-out, green light to steal and slid head-first so ferociously into second base that his helmet about tumbled into the outfield. That set the moment for Rhys Hoskins, who through 571 career games and 2,065 at-bats had never won a game for the Phillies on the final swing of the night.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Jorge Polanco not in Twins' Monday lineup

Minnesota Twins infielder Jorge Polanco is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Polanco is being replaced at second base by Luis Arraez versus Mariners starter Chris Flexen. In 250 plate appearances this season, Polanco has a .245 batting average with a .729 OPS, 7 home runs,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Willians Astudillo sitting for Marlins Monday

The Miami Marlins did not include Willians Astudillo in their lineup for Monday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Astudillo will take a seat Monday to make way for Jon Berti at third base. Berti will bat sixth in the order. Astudillo has had limited opportunities since joining the Marlins this...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rays
numberfire.com

Francisco Mejia not in lineup Saturday for Rays

Tampa Bay Rays catcher Francisco Mejia is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. Mejia is being replaced behind the plate by Rene Pinto versus Twins starter Chic Chi Gonzalez. In 91 plate appearances this season, Mejia has a .225 batting average with a .590 OPS, 2...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Robinson Chirinos not in Orioles' Sunday lineup

Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Chirinos is being replaced behind the plate by Adley Rutschman versus Royals starter Brad Keller. In 120 plate appearances this season, Chirinos has a .135 batting average with a .472 OPS, 2 home...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Twins visit the Mariners to begin 3-game series

LINE: Mariners -123, Twins +104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners host the Minnesota Twins on Monday to open a three-game series. Seattle has a 13-12 record at home and a 27-33 record overall. The Mariners have a 21-11 record in games when they record eight or more hits.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Orioles' bats come alive in 10-7 win over Royals

Anthony Santander, Ryan Mountcastle and Rougned Odor each hit solo home runs and Dean Kremer allowed one earned run over five innings as the Baltimore Orioles split a four-game series with the host Kansas City Royals with a 10-7 win on Sunday. Cedric Mullins went 4-for-6 with two RBIs and...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Carlos Correa batting second Sunday for Twins

The Minnesota Twins will start Carlos Correa at shortstop for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Correa will bat second and take over at shortstop for Sunday's contest while Nick Gordon takes a seat. The star shortstop has a $3,800 salary on FanDuel for today's contests and is projected...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Byron Buxton not in Twins' Saturday lineup

Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Buxton is being replaced at designated hitter by Gary Sanchez versus Rays starter Shane Baz. In 186 plate appearances this season, Buxton has a .236 batting average with a .911 OPS, 17 home...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Twins' Max Kepler sitting Sunday

The Minnesota Twins did not list Max Kepler in their starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Kepler will catch a breather Sunday while Byron Buxton returns to the lineup in centerfield and bats leadoff. Gilberto Celestino will move from centerfield to right field with Kepler sitting.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

941K+
Followers
456K+
Post
426M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy