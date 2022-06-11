ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Blue Jays back Berríos with early homers, rout Tigers 10--1

By DANA GAURUDER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Kpzu_0g7T6LMa00
1 of 7

DETROIT (AP) — Lourdes Gurriel Jr., George Springer and Bo Bichette homered during a four-run second inning, José Berríos pitched eight strong innings and the Toronto Blue Jays routed the Detroit Tigers 10-1 on Friday night.

Springer reached base four times while scoring three runs and knocking in a pair. Gurriel and Bichette added run-scoring doubles and the Blue Jays had eight extra-base hits during the first six innings. Toronto has won 12 of its last 15 games, scoring six or more runs in 11 of those victories.

“The at-bats have been great,” Springer said. “Guys are starting to slow things down a little bit and starting to understand how they’re being pitched. They’re just developing a plan and staying with it.”

Berríos (5-2) allowed one run and five hits. He struck out five.

He held Minnesota to two runs and struck out 13 in seven innings in his previous start.

“I’ve been executing well,” he said. “Throwing quite a few sliders, quite a few sinkers. That’s why I’ve been successful out there.”

Detroit starter Elvin Rodríguez (0-2) was pounded for eight runs and eight hits in 4 1/3 innings. Pinch-hitter Willi Castro ended Berríos’ shutout bid with a bases-loaded sacrifice fly in the eighth.

Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo was hopeful of getting a complete game out of Berrios before he ran into eighth-inning trouble.

“He was lights out the whole game,” Montoyo said. “He wasn’t as sharp at the beginning (of the season) but we’re 9-3 when he takes the mound. Now in his last two outings, he’s been fun to watch. He gave us eight big innings, almost nine, today.”

The game was delayed 26 minutes during the third inning by rain.

Bichette and Alejandro Kirk had RBI doubles in the first. Toronto’s home run outburst in the second increased its lead to 6-0.

Rodríguez gave up 10 runs to the New York Yankees in his previous start.

“The middle part of the plate is trouble, especially against an offense like this, the way they’re swinging it,” Detroit manager A.J. Hinch said. “They can do damage throughout the lineup and we saw it.”

Santiago Espinal’s run-scoring single and Gurriel’s RBI double made it 8-0 in the fifth. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had an RBI double and Kirk supplied a run-scoring single in the sixth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: RHP Casey Mize will have Tommy John surgery, manager A.J. Hinch announced prior to the game. Mize, the top pick of the 2018 June amateur draft, has been on the injured list with a right elbow sprain since April 15 after making two starts this season. Mize’s ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow is still intact, but a specialist determined the ligament had stretched to the point where it has lost elasticity and functionality.

ROSTER MOVES

Blue Jays: LHP Andrew Vasquez was placed on the 15-day IL with a right ankle sprain. RHP Jeremy Beasley was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo.

Tigers: OF Robbie Grossman (neck strain) was activated from the 10-day injured list. He was removed in the eighth inning on Friday after fouling a ball off his leg. OF Daz Cameron was placed on the COVID IL after being a close contact of someone who tested positive.

Blue Jays: RHP Kevin Gausman (5-4, 2.78 ERA) will make his 12th start on Saturday. He had his shortest outing of the season against Minnesota on Sunday, allowing five runs (three earned) and nine hits in 3 2/3 innings. He’s 2-1 with a 3.66 ERA in eight career starts against Detroit.

Tigers: RHP Beau Brieske (0-5, 5.93 ERA) is still seeking his first major league victory, though he deserved a better fate in his last start. He held the powerful New York Yankees lineup to two runs on three hits and struck out seven in six innings on Saturday.

___

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Yankees take jab at Cubs’ Twitter after blowout win

The New York Yankees beat the Chicago Cubs 8-0 on Saturday, and the team’s Twitter account had some fun at the Cubs’ expense. In the bottom of the first inning, Cubs center fielder Christopher Morel made a leaping catch against the wall to rob Giancarlo Stanton of a possible home run. Aaron Judge hit a solo home run to give the Yankees a 1-0 lead a few batters prior, and the Cubs’ Twitter account appeared to troll Yankees fans who thought that Stanton hit a homer.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Eduardo Rodriguez makes shocking ‘personal’ decision on return to Tigers

The Detroit Tigers were hoping to get veteran starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez back from the Injured List in the near future after having gone a month without the left-hander. Unfortunately, that won’t be the case. E-Rod informed the Tigers that, due to personal matters, he would not be returning to the organization at this time. The Tigers announced via Twitter that Rodriguez has been placed on the restricted list, though the team did not specify the reasoning behind the move.
MLB
FOX Sports

Brieske gets 1st big league win, Tigers top Blue Jays 3-1

DETROIT (AP) — Rookie Beau Brieske pitched into the sixth inning and earned his first major league victory, Víctor Reyes had three hits in his return from the injured list and the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 on Saturday. Making his ninth start, the 24-year-old...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
State
Minnesota State
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
FOX Sports

Mullins leads Orioles against the Blue Jays after 4-hit game

LINE: Blue Jays -303, Orioles +246; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles take on the Toronto Blue Jays after Cedric Mullins had four hits against the Royals on Sunday. Toronto has gone 18-10 at home and 35-24 overall. The Blue Jays have the fourth-best team slugging...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robbie Grossman
Person
Daz Cameron
Person
Kevin Gausman
Person
George Springer
Person
Charlie Montoyo
Person
Bo Bichette
Person
Willi Castro
Person
Casey Mize
numberfire.com

Isaac Paredes sitting Saturday for Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Isaac Paredes is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. Paredes is being replaced at second base by Vidal Brujan versus Twins starter Chi Chi Gonzalez. In 73 plate appearances this season, Paredes has a .200 batting average with a...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Toronto Blue Jays June 13th: New Hampshire Hot and Cold Batters

PEAKS AND VALLEYS, WIN STREAKS AND LOSING STREAKS, HOT AND COLD ARE WHAT MAKE FOLLOWING THE TORONTO BLUE JAYS FUN. The Fisher Cats are 27-29 with a 6-4 record over their last 10 games. They sit 3rd in the Eastern League Northeast division, 10.5GB. New Hampshire owns a -4 run differential. This week, the Fisher Cats will host Somerset to take on the New York Yankees affiliate who are 35-21 and 6-4 over their past 10 games.
MLB
The Associated Press

This Date in Baseball

1905 — Christy Mathewson of the New York Giants pitched his second no-hit game, beating the Chicago Cubs and Mordecai Brown 1-0. Mathewson and Brown matched no-hitters for eight innings. The Giants got two hits in the ninth for the win. 1912 — Christy Mathewson recorded his 300th career...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Cubs: Cross 1 team off Willson Contreras’ potential trade list

While the Chicago Cubs could receive an impressive prospect package for Willson Contreras, don’t expect the Astros to come calling. The Astros weak offensive production from the catcher position would make them an ideal fit for Contreras, who brings All-Star potential with him, especially from the dish. However, Houston...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#The Toronto Blue Jays#The Detroit Tigers#The Blue Jays
FOX Sports

NHL Stanley Cup Final 2022 odds: Title and game lines, picks

Either the Tampa Bay Lightning will make history or the Colorado Avalanche will end a 21-year title drought as the teams battle in the Stanley Cup Final. The Avalanche advanced to the final for the first time since 2001 on Monday. The Lightning advanced to the final for the third consecutive season on Saturday night.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

White Sox get optimistic injury updates on Michael Kopech, Lance Lynn

The Chicago White Sox are straight-up not having a good time this season. Tony La Russa’s asinine decisions, namely his intentional walk on Trea Turner, and the boatload of injuries they have dealt with have left them closer to 4th place in the AL Central than first place. Fortunately, they are getting a break with the injury updates from Michael Kopech and Lance Lynn.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
numberfire.com

Raimel Tapia back in Blue Jays' lineup Monday

The Toronto Blue Jays listed Raimel Tapia as their starter in left field for Monday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Tapia will take over in left field and bat eighth for Monday's game while Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drops down to designated hitter and Alejandro Kirk returns to catcher. Gabriel Moreno will move to the bench.
BALTIMORE, MD
markerzone.com

HEAD SHOT BY LAFRENIERE SENDS HEDMAN TO LOCKER ROOM (VIDEO)

The New York Rangers really brought their physical game into Tampa for Game 6. Not long after Jacob Trouba's controversial hit on Corey Perry, youngster Alexis Lafreniere threw a questionable hit of his own on defenseman Victor Hedman. Hedman broke his stick in anger after yelling at the official. He...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Robinson Chirinos not in Orioles' Sunday lineup

Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Chirinos is being replaced behind the plate by Adley Rutschman versus Royals starter Brad Keller. In 120 plate appearances this season, Chirinos has a .135 batting average with a .472 OPS, 2 home...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Hockey Writers

Sandis Vilmanis – 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

2021-22 Team: Luleå HF J20 (Nationell) NHL Central Scouting: 39th (among EU skaters) Latvian-born Sandis Vilmanis is hoping to hear his name called at the 2022 NHL Draft and join the likes of other players like Sandis Ozolinsh, Zemgus Girgensons, Rudolfs Balcers and Elvis Merzlikins to play in the NHL.
NHL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

941K+
Followers
456K+
Post
426M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy