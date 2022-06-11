ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Evers’ soft-on-crime Parole Board chairman resigns

By All Posts by Empower Wisconsin
empowerwisconsin.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON — John Tate II, Gov. Tony Evers’ soft-on-crime Parole Commission chairman has resigned after mounting public pressure. Tate’s record of releasing brutal murderers and cop killers finally caught up with Evers, who reportedly asked the Parole Commission chair to step down. The Democrat governor, facing a tough re-election, requested Tate’s...

empowerwisconsin.org

Comments / 5

TWBGK
2d ago

Take CCP Pencil Neck Wisconsin Governor Evers with you!!! Wisconsin vote RED RED RED RED RED RED RED!!!

Reply(2)
5
Related
wizmnews.com

A former Supreme Court justice should not have to be reminded how to behave in court

One would assume that a former Supreme Court justice would be familiar with and follow basic rules of courtroom etiquette. Not so, apparently, with Michael Gableman. The former Wisconsin Supreme Court judge who is leading the so-called investigation into the 2020 election has been found in contempt of court after refusing to release public documents related to his investigation. Not only did he refuse to provide the records requested, he refused to answer questions, and went on a bombastic and bullying tirade against the judge hearing his case. He accused the judge of being an advocate, saying he has “abandoned his role as a neutral magistrate.” That prompted the judge to tersely remind the former Supreme Court justice how a witness is expected to act in a court of law. Such a reminder should not be necessary. But it seems par for the course. Gableman has been bullying his way through this sham investigation, threatening city staff, election workers and mayors of Green Bay, Racine and Madison be thrown in jail if they refuse to comply with the subpoenas he issued as part of his case. His investigation has come up with no valid evidence of voter fraud despite being long overdue and over budget. Taxpayers have already spent in excess of $900,000 on this partisan attempt to undermine our democracy. Now Gableman is facing possible fines of $2000 per day for being in contempt. That money should come out of his own pocket. Wisconsin taxpayers have spent enough on this embarrassment.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee, WI
Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Complaints mount over conduct of Whitewater PD

For some time now, the Whitewater Police Department (WPD) has been under a cloud. Since December, the department’s police chief Aaron Raap, has been on administrative leave pending an ongoing internal investigation. Raap, who was hired as chief in 2018, was taken into custody following an alleged Thanksgiving fight with a family member. Though the […] The post Complaints mount over conduct of Whitewater PD appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WHITEWATER, WI
showmeprogress.com

March for Our Lives – Madison, Wisconsin – June 11, 2022

I can’t believe we still have to protest our nation doing absolutely nothing about gun violence. Several hundred showed up at the Wisconsin capitol building yesterday afternoon to demonstrate against gun violence and our cultural inaction in addressing it – as one of several hundred such March for Our Lives events scheduled across the country.
MADISON, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Milwaukee Man Sentenced To 10+ Years In Prison For Robbing Bank

A 33-year-old Milwaukee man has been sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison for a Wauwatosa bank. Witnesses say Christopher Crittendon was holding a gun in his hand six years ago when he jumped over a counter inside the North Shore Bank and held that gun to a teller’s head.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
John Tate
Person
Rebecca Kleefisch
wtmj.com

Office investigating 2020 Presidential Election in Wisconsin held in contempt

MADISON- A whirlwind hearing ends with the Office of Special Council investigating the 2020 Presidential election held in contempt of court. Dane County Judge Frank Remington holding Gableman & the Office of Special Council in contempt of court for failing to provide evidence related to open records lawsuit filed by the liberal watchdog group American Oversight.
DANE COUNTY, WI
themadent.com

Milwaukee Based African American Roundtable Awarded $500,000 Grant

Milwaukee based African American Roundtable was awarded the $500,000 True Reformer Institutional Grant from Public Welfare Foundation (PWF). Seven True Reformer grants were awarded to organizations nationally that are advancing restorative, community-led, and racially just approaches to justice to honor the Foundation’s 75th anniversary. The Public Welfare Foundation has...
MILWAUKEE, WI
whby.com

Panhandling scam targeting the Fox Valley

APPLETON, Wis–Local law enforcement is warning people of a panhandling scam targeting the area. Men playing violins are showing up on sidewalks and street corners with signs claiming they have kids and need money for food. Police say the violin music is actually recorded and coming from a speaker...
APPLETON, WI
WISN

March For Our Lives takes to Milwaukee's streets

Protesters with "March For Our Lives" took to Milwaukee's streets on Saturday. The protesters called for universal background checks for anyone buying a gun. The demonstration was part of a national event that included marches in other states and Washington D.C.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parole Board#Crime#Politics State#The Parole Commission#Democrat
foodmanufacturing.com

Grain Shipping Workers' Union President Sentenced for Embezzlement

MILWAUKEE – A federal judge has sentenced the former president of the International Longshoremen’s Association Local 1295 – a dockworkers’ union known as the Milwaukee Grain Trimmers – to home confinement of 240 consecutive days, two years of probation, ordered to pay a $200 special assessment and $219,000 in restitution to the union and its employee benefit plan.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Milwaukee business owners don’t all want the RNC

In recent weeks, a number of community organizations including  Voces de la Frontera, SEIU, and Black Leaders Organizing for Communities (BLOC) that have come out in opposition to the Republican National Committee choosing Milwaukee for its convention in 2024. The argument from many tourism, hospitality, and other industry groups has been that it will be […] The post Milwaukee business owners don’t all want the RNC  appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
MILWAUKEE, WI
voiceofalexandria.com

Highest-paying jobs in Milwaukee that don't require a college degree

Compiled the highest paying jobs that don't require a college degree in Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WISN

Bulletproof glass barriers being installed in Milwaukee police stations

MILWAUKEE — Crews are installing bulletproof glass in all Milwaukee police station lobbies. The security upgrades are in direct response to a February attack at District 5. Now-retired Milwaukee police Officer Steve Holmblad ducked behind the desk as a gunman started firing. The partition between the officer and the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee Public Schools to close early Tuesday due to predicted heat

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) announced Monday that schools will close early Tuesday, June 14 due to heat. MPS says the National Weather Service is predicting "dangerously hot temperatures and a high heat index." They say young children and people with health conditions are especially vulnerable to heat-related distress.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy