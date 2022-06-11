JSO sends off Mike Williams with video after three decades of service

McNamee, 47, moved to Jacksonville 13 years ago, but he was born in Ireland. His family overseas says McNamee calls them almost daily. But when weeks passed and they had not heard from him, that’s when they called the police and hopped on a plane to Jacksonville. McNamee's sister...
Shortly after 4 a.m. Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies got alerted to an apparent car-jacking by a man who’d stolen a pick-up truck in Daytona Beach and driven to Palm Coast. A little over two hours later, the suspect, who the Sheriff’s Office had described as “a light-skinned black...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville police officer is being praised for his off-duty actions. Jacksonville Sheriff's Officer Anthony Laquidara sprang into action Saturday to help rescue people from a vehicle after it flipped several times, according to a tweet from JSO. Officer Laquidara was driving through GA on I-75...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous report. In a twist of events, months ahead of the planned election to choose a new Jacksonville Sheriff, Pat Ivey has become the sixth sheriff since Jacksonville's consolidation with Duval County in 1968 has been chosen.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An 80-year-old is dead after crashing his car into a fence in Jacksonville Sunday morning. The incident happened at around 4:30 a.m. A resident of a senior apartment checked in with the security guard and proceeded forward into the complex, then colliding with the fence, JSO said.
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Update: Rano "Reno" McGowan, 76, has been located in Alabama. He is alive and being reunited with family, according to a statement from Marion County Sheriff's Office. The MCSO had previously released a silver alert for Rano McGowan on Sunday, saying:. He is diagnosed with...
Early Sunday morning, around 4:30 a.m., a resident of a senior apartment facility, located at 6701 Chester Avenue, checked in with the guard at the guard shack before driving a quarter mile inside the private property and colliding with a fence. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. As result,...
BRUNSWICK, Ga — The Glynn County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman’s body was found in Turtle River near Blythe Island over the weekend. Police say a boater spotted the body Saturday morning and called 911. Glynn County Police Major Crimes Unit Detectives are working to...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One woman is dead and two other people were seriously hurt in a crash that happened just before 1 a.m. Monday on the Southside Connector near Tredinick Parkway. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 46-year-old woman stopped to help a 22-year-old driver of a pickup...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a well-known local man with a history of financial improprieties and a connection to former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown turned himself in Friday night. According to JSO, Siottis Jackson, 34, had an active arrest warrant for the Criminal Use of...
Aubrey Lumpkin's mugshotPhoto: Clay County Sheriff's Office. Aubrey Lumpkin, 46, was charged with manslaughter and tampering with evidence last week, adding to his previous, unrelated charges that included home invasion and kidnapping with a firearm, according to a Clay County Clerk of Court document.
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A 15-year-old is in custody after shooting a family member in Live Oak on Monday. According to Suwannee County deputies, shot someone at the 12700 block of 72nd Terrace. The teen was arrested around 10:40 a.m. The victim was taken to a Gainesville hospital for...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The 34-year-old associate of ex-Congresswoman Corrine Brown who had been accused of identity-theft has issued a statement. Siottis Jackson, 34, is a political activist known locally for his work with "Souls to Polls." According to a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office news release, Jackson had been accused of...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire Rescue crews have responded to an apartment fire in the 3800 block of Pritmore Road in Jacksonville. JFRD has said that one person was displaced and no Red Cross assistance was needed. It appears to be a cooking fire. This is a developing story...
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Glynn County Police Department is investigating after a woman’s body was found in the Turtle River near Blythe Island. Police say they received the call on Saturday around 9:20 a.m. after a boater found a possible human body. The female’s body was recovered from the river and brought to shore by police.
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A woman has been reported missing out of Flagler County, the sheriff’s office said in a tweet. Deputies said 39-year-old Zunilda Rondon was last heard from on Thursday, June 2. [TRENDING: 4 Orlando restaurants earn coveted Michelin stars | Missing baby of dead Florida...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX talked to the man who helped a JSO officer rescue a 1-year-old from a near drowning on the Westside. John Bell said no one told him to jump in the water. “It was just a matter of self-instinct because I have kids,” Bell said. “I have passion for kids so I didn’t hesitate.”
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If someone calls you and says they are with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, and then asks for money -- hang up right away, JSO warns. It’s a scam!. The Sheriff’s Office warned that it has seen an increase in scam calls involving the caller...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Neighbors in St. Nicholas said they woke up to Ziploc bags full of rocks and hateful messages directed towards the LGBT community Sunday, the anniversary of the Pulse Nightclub shooting. "This is unacceptable, and so I was kind of flustered, but I kept walking because I...
Comments / 0