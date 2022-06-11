ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, FL

JSO sends off Mike Williams with video after three decades of service

First Coast News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSheriff Williams is retiring after 31 years...

www.firstcoastnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Nassau County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Nassau County, FL
Crime & Safety
Action News Jax

Body pulled from Turtle River in Glynn County

BRUNSWICK, Ga — The Glynn County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman’s body was found in Turtle River near Blythe Island over the weekend. Police say a boater spotted the body Saturday morning and called 911. Glynn County Police Major Crimes Unit Detectives are working to...
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jso
WCJB

Live Oak teen arrested for allegedly shooting a family member

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A 15-year-old is in custody after shooting a family member in Live Oak on Monday. According to Suwannee County deputies, shot someone at the 12700 block of 72nd Terrace. The teen was arrested around 10:40 a.m. The victim was taken to a Gainesville hospital for...
LIVE OAK, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wtoc.com

Glynn Co. Police investigating after woman’s body found in Turtle River

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Glynn County Police Department is investigating after a woman’s body was found in the Turtle River near Blythe Island. Police say they received the call on Saturday around 9:20 a.m. after a boater found a possible human body. The female’s body was recovered from the river and brought to shore by police.
GLYNN COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy