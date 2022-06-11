ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: Sony to Release Extended Cut In Theaters

By Selome Hailu and Angelique Jackson
 3 days ago
Are your spidey senses tingling?

Are your spidey senses tingling?

Sony Pictures announced that “ Spider-Man: No Way Home — The More Fun Stuff Version,” a cut of the December 2021 Marvel film with added and extended scenes, will hit theaters over Labor Day Weekend.

The news came Friday evening in celebration of 60 years of the Spider-Man comic book character and 20 years of Spider-Man films, along with a teaser featuring a clip from the movie where Tom Holland and previous “Spider-Man” actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield unite.

“This is so cool. We should do this again,” says Garfield’s Peter Parker.

“You got it,” Maguire’s Peter replies.

The extended cut will play in the U.S. and Canada, with more countries to be announced. Tickets will go on sale on Aug. 9 with screenings beginning on Sept. 2.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is the third biggest box office hit ever in the U.S. , and sixth internationally — and could potentially soar higher thanks to “The More Fun Stuff Version,” as re-releases often do big business. During the pandemic, in 2021, James Cameron’s groundbreaking sci-fi epic “Avatar” returned to the big screen and reclaimed the title as the highest-grossing movie in history with $2.802 billion globally, after “Avengers: Endgame” usurped it in 2019. (Domestically, “Avatar” ranks at No. 4 after “No Way Home.”) In anticipation for sequel “The Way of Water,” Disney plans to re-release “Avatar” in theaters on Sept. 23.

In addition to its box office haul, “No Way Home” has become a pop-culture phenomenon. The movie’s stars Garfield and Zendaya recently revisited their experience making the blockbuster movie as part of Variety ‘s “Actors on Actors” series.

“The amount of joy that brought people is so cool,” Zendaya told Garfield, referring to his team-up with Holland and Maguire. “Like, to see you guys have that moment together was special, but then also it made people happy. I think that’s really cool.”

During the conversation, presented by Apple TV+, the actors shared inside jokes about the production and revealed that the first scene they shot together was one of the movie’s most emotional moments — as Garfield’s Peter dives to save Zendaya’s MJ, an emotional call-back to the fateful fall that took Gwen Stacy’s (Emma Stone) life in 2014’s “The Amazing Spider-Man 2.”

Variety also commemorated the 20th anniversary of the Maguire-starring “Spider-Man” with a deep dive into the history of the project , which grossed $825 million worldwide, at that point the highest total for any superhero movie by a considerable margin. The feat catalyzed the rise of the comic book genre into the box office behemoth it is today, paving the way for the financial and critical success of movies like WB’s “The Dark Knight” and the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s top ticket-takers “Avengers: Endgame” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is currently available on Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD, and digital.

