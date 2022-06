After putting together an All-Star season in 2021, Albies has struggled this season. In 61 games, Albies is batting .246/.288/.408 with eight home runs and 33 RBIs. He's also been sluggish on the base paths, going 3-for-8 on steal attempts this season. In 2021, Albies stole 20 bases and was caught just four times.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 25 MINUTES AGO