ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Surveillance Video Shows Thieves Stealing From Construction Trailer

By Jordan Tidwell
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dD05F_0g7T3Jhl00

Surveillance video shows thieves breaking into a construction trailer and stealing tools.

The owner of the trailer said he's now out more than $10,000 and must rebuild his tool collection.

David Habermehl said his Boomtown Construction trailer was broken into over Memorial Day Weekend at a jobsite near 49th and Detroit.

"My first thought was, again! who are these people, and why, why are they doing this," he said.

He said this is the third time this year people have stolen from him.

Before, it's just been building materials or a few tools, but this time he said they took much more.

He said the thieves took $8,000 worth of tools and caused more than $3,000 in damage.

He's spent time building up his tools, so he's devastated to have to start over.

"For us, I mean we're a fairly small business, I retired from the fire department in June of 2019, and started this, and so it's taken me.. I started with a suburban and a paint brush, so it's taken me time to get tools, truck and a trailer," he said.

He said he's now trying to work hard to make up for what he's lost.

He said he's fixed his trailer and is just hoping it doesn't happen again.

"We're trying to slowly rebuy the tools, because they are bought over time, you can't just go replace everything all at once, or at least I cant," he said.

He has filed a police report but said he doesn't have much hope he will get his tools back.

He is just hoping the people who did this won't do it again.

"We're just kind of out of the tools at this point, I think it's a loss, and we just hope the police are able to stop them from doing this to someone else," he said.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Trailer#Property Crime#Fraud#Surveillance#Boomtown Construction
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy