Surveillance Video Shows Thieves Stealing From Construction Trailer

Surveillance video shows thieves breaking into a construction trailer and stealing tools.

The owner of the trailer said he's now out more than $10,000 and must rebuild his tool collection.

David Habermehl said his Boomtown Construction trailer was broken into over Memorial Day Weekend at a jobsite near 49th and Detroit.

"My first thought was, again! who are these people, and why, why are they doing this," he said.

He said this is the third time this year people have stolen from him.

Before, it's just been building materials or a few tools, but this time he said they took much more.

He said the thieves took $8,000 worth of tools and caused more than $3,000 in damage.

He's spent time building up his tools, so he's devastated to have to start over.

"For us, I mean we're a fairly small business, I retired from the fire department in June of 2019, and started this, and so it's taken me.. I started with a suburban and a paint brush, so it's taken me time to get tools, truck and a trailer," he said.

He said he's now trying to work hard to make up for what he's lost.

He said he's fixed his trailer and is just hoping it doesn't happen again.

"We're trying to slowly rebuy the tools, because they are bought over time, you can't just go replace everything all at once, or at least I cant," he said.

He has filed a police report but said he doesn't have much hope he will get his tools back.

He is just hoping the people who did this won't do it again.

"We're just kind of out of the tools at this point, I think it's a loss, and we just hope the police are able to stop them from doing this to someone else," he said.